MURRAY – The president of a national educational organization visited Murray High School Tuesday as part of a mission to ask top-performing schools about some of their successes.
Gregg Wieczorek is the president of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) and was the principal of Arrowhead Union High School in Hartland, Wisconsin for 28 years. According to its website, NASSP is the leading organization for middle level principals, high school principals and other school leaders across the U.S. The association administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society and National Student Council.
Wieczorek was chosen as president-elect by NASSP members in July 2020, and he began his term as NASSP president in August 2021. The following month, he set out to visit schools in all 50 states, starting in West Monroe, Louisiana. So far, he said he has visited 27 states, and he has interviewed principals at each of the schools to write in his blog about what kinds of ideas they are implementing.
“Then those ideas get shared to all 17,000 of our members,” he said. “And the idea is that hopefully, people who follow the blog will … reach out to the principal and say, ‘Hey, that was a really cool idea, I want to try that.’”
For example, Wieczorek said he always asks principals to name some of an idea they have carried out – often a morale-booster among students and teachers – that cost less than $1,000. MHS Principal Tony Jarvis said an extremely inexpensive idea that has proven very popular is “positive Post-Its,” in which students and teachers leave notes of encouragement behind for others.
“That is super easy, and you know that doesn’t cost me $1,000 to do that,” Jarvis said. “That is a feel-good (tradition), and I originally started it teacher-to-teacher, but then I encouraged students to get on board. And it’s not hard for them to get on board when they see teachers doing that for each other.”
Wieczorek said he visits these schools on his way to various educational conferences where he is booked to speak. He said he was heading to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to speak at the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals Winter Conference – which will make Tennessee the 28th state he has visited during his tenure – which is what led him to Murray.
“My first trip was in September, and that was in the South,” Wieczorek said. “ So I did Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. I did Florida a little later. This is the only one (I’ve visited) in Kentucky. What I do is I pick a route and then I go onto (school rankings website) Niche.com and I pick the top-rated schools on my route.”
Wieczorek asked about MHS’s strong parent and community volunteer base, saying he wanted to find a way for other schools to replicate that.
“How do you develop that?” Wieczorek asked Jarvis. “Because that’s not common. I mean, you can get people to volunteer here and there, but to have 30,000 volunteer hours in the school (is remarkable). My whole push, and the reason why I ran to be president, is that I want to go out to speak because I’m really concerned about the teacher shortage in our country. In Jackson, Mississippi, there are 276 unfilled positions. In Las Vegas, Nevada, there are 400 unfilled teaching positions. And what they’re doing is just doubling up classes, so there’s 50 kids in a class and it’s not going to be quality, it’s not going to meet the needs. So I’m looking for ideas of how to (fix that).
Wieczorek said he thinks one of the reasons why fewer people are becoming teachers is that many people have a negative image of what is happening in public schools. He said some of that is due to parents being upset about COVID-19 protocols and some of it can be attributed to a negative perception of curriculum.
“We have this negative viewpoint of educators, and so people don’t want to go into this profession,” Wieczorek said. “But at your school, there’s awesome things going on here every day, and every one of the schools I’ve been in has got cool, neat ideas. And if they were able to share that in a better, more efficient way, I think we could change the narrative about what’s happening in schools and change the narrative about this profession. You are doing that by having people in your building that are seeing the great things that are going on, and they can go out in the community and talk about the great things that are going on. I imagine that with this school, you have the people of this community really supporting your school a lot and they feel connected to the school and they feel like a part of it.”
