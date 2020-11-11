MURRAY – Sometimes a routine trip or event can suddenly turn your day into something quite different than you imagined, and this was the case for Murray City Councilwoman Linda Cherry a few weeks ago.
Linda’s plan was to visit her father-in-law’s grave, former Murray Mayor Bill Cherry, in the Murray City Cemetery. As she was driving through the cemetery to his gravesite, she noticed several broken headstones that were laying against a large burnt-out stump in the back area of the cemetery. In fact, there were about 18 of these.
Linda had just been appointed as chairman of the City Cemetery Committee by current Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, so she stopped to get a closer look. What she found was a lot of very old headstones, some broken, cracked and some that you could not even read the names. One headstone she could barely read was of a six-year old girl who had died sometime in the 1800s, and this really tugged at her heart because Linda has a granddaughter who is six.
Linda said she just couldn’t get those headstones off of her mind and she recruited fellow councilwoman Alice Rouse, who is also a member of the cemetery committee, to go back out to the cemetery to see what she had discovered. They found someone had put an angel in the middle of the stacks of stones.
The first thing they wanted to do was to clean the stones so that possibly they could be read easier and they were told by a monument company to use Dawn dishwashing detergent.
“Linda and I loaded up gallons of water, Dawn, brushes and paper towels and went out to the cemetery to see if we could clean these stones,” said Rouse.
While they were there, Tom Emory, who is the head groundskeeper for the cemetery, (official title is City Cemetery Sexton) stopped to asked what they were doing.
“We explained to him what we were attempting to do,” said Cherry. “But we were not making much progress on the cleaning of the stones. He said he would be glad to take them to the shop and clean them. We also asked him if he and his staff could remove that big tree stump and he agreed to do that also.”
As it turned out, the tree stump was not hard to remove.
“It used to be a big tree and we were told it was struck by lightning, thus, the burned out stump,” said Cherry. “Apparently, a lot of huge limbs fell from the tree and that is what probably caused some of the damage to the headstones that were in the vicinity of the tree. No one knew what to do, so they just laid the stones up against the tree. At least they didn’t destroy them or throw them away.”
So a visit by Linda Cherry to her father-in-law’s gravesite started this process rolling.
Linda and Alice really wanted to try to find where these headstones belonged and they reached out to City Administrator Jim Osborne, the Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society and to the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home, hoping that there were records dating back that far that might reveal the information they were seeking.
“Pogue Library at Murray State was closed,” said Cherry. “I went to the Calloway County Public Library but could find nothing there. Several members from the Genealogical Society found some information and so did the funeral home, but no records dated back that far. Jim Osborne did tell me that he had found that mother of the six-year old – Sara J. Utterback – and her father and brothers were buried in the cemetery.”
Linda reached out to me to post an entry in the Ledger & Times Datebook because she had been told of the existence of a book that might have some information about the cemetery. She was pleased that two people responded and she was able to see the book, but it only had names and dates, and no map of where the gravesides were located.
Having exhausted all avenues to discovering the proper location for these headstones, Alice and Linda decided that they still wanted them to have a place of honor. Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten received a proposal from the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home to erect some kind of marker in that area to signify the headstones. Linda and Alice decided they also wanted to have a ceremony to honor those whose stones had been broken and to be sure they had a place of honor in the cemetery when they had all been cleaned and replaced.
“These are people who lived just like we are now,” said Cherry. “They didn’t deserve to have their stones in this shape in a city cemetery. Sara was my inspiration to try to do what we could.”
Linda and Alice plan to put Sara’s headstone by her mother’s grave.
“We think that would make them both happy.”
They also plan to have some kind of fence installed or maybe a rock border put around this area to designate it from the others.
“Tom was able to clean the stones - it was amazing how much better they look,” said Cherry. “And some stones that were broken apart, they were able to match. Not all of them, but at least a few.”
Alice and Linda say there are other older headstones that are leaning and probably are not far from falling over.
“We hope that maybe others will help us take up the cause to keep the same thing from happening in the future that happened to these stones,” said Cherry. “Alice and I are very grateful to all the departments in the city who cooperated with each other and once we brought about the plight of these headstones, everyone jumped in to try and help as much as they could. That is what these people deserved - a place of honor and a show of respect.”
