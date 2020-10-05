MURRAY — As of Sunday afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of three new confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19.
The patients are residents of Calloway County, the health department said. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 648, with 557 cases recovered, 78 isolated at home, three hospitalized and 10 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department said that it will periodically report the latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 6.34% as of Thursday.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381.
