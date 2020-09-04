MURRAY — Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department announced five new additional cases of COVID-19 for residents of Calloway County.
This brought the total number of cases during the pandemic to 424, with 40 of those cases being classified as active. Of those active cases, 37 of the patients were isolating at home, while the other three were being treated at hospitals. That was the same number of hospitalization cases that was reported Wednesday.
The health department also reported that 376 of the patients from Calloway County that have tested positive for the coronavirus have now fully recovered. The health department added that additional details on these patients will not be provided to respect their privacy.
Since last week, the number of daily cases in the county has declined, with all but one of those days seeing the health department report a number of new cases that was in the single digits. The only exception of this stretch was Wednesday when 13 new cases were reported.
So far, eight deaths to Calloway County patients have been attributed to the virus.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. However, per MCCH, this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 7.26% as of Sunday.
Anyone with questions or who needs additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available on the health department’s Facebook page.
