MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said Wednesday afternoon it had received notification of nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 303, with 260 cases fully recovered, 35 isolated at home, two hospitalized and six deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said.
Because Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department has been periodically reporting MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. However, the hospital says this positivity rate is based on their total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 6.7% as of Wednesday afternoon.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
