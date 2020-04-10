MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department received notification of the county’s 10th, 11th and 12th confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID19) on Thursday.
In a news release, the health department said that the patients are all residents of Calloway County. This brings the total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County to 12, with three cases fully recovered, one hospitalized, seven isolated at home and one patient’s death, which was announced earlier this week.
The health department said that additional details will not be provided in order to respect the patients’ privacy.
Kim Paschall, director of nursing for the health department, said, “With the loss of one of our community members and additional cases continuing to be confirmed, it is extremely important for everyone to reduce the risk of exposure by practicing social distancing, staying home, and staying away from others. Let us pay our respects and honor those who have passed by doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus.”
Additional information on COVID-19 in Kentucky is available at kycovid19.ky.gov, by calling the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. Information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.