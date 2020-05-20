MURRAY — The number of COVID-19 cases for Calloway County during the global pandemic has risen to 43.
Tuesday morning, the Calloway County Health Department reported the 43rd case had resulted from a positive test for the coronavirus. The health department said that the patient is from Calloway County. No other information was given, out of respect for the patient’s privacy.
The health department also reported that 35 patients have now fully recovered from the virus with five isolated at home. Two others are currently hospitalized.
There has been one confirmed death in the county attributed to the virus.
Anyone needing additional help is asked to go to kycovid.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. More information is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.
