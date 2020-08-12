MURRAY —The number of COVID-19 cases being reported on a daily basis experienced a significant drop Tuesday in Calloway County.
The Calloway County Health Department reported two cases of the coronavirus for patients residing in Calloway County, which was down from the 10 cases reported on Monday. Still, this pulled Calloway County within one case of the 250 mark for the pandemic as a strong spike in new cases that started at the end of May in the county continues.
Along with Calloway County now having 249 residents to have contracted the virus during the pandemic, the health department said 200 of those have now fully recovered. However, the news was not all good as 45 cases remain active in the county with five of those requiring hospitalizations.
The five hospitalizations matches the highest single-day total so far of that category.
The health department said that additional details on the patients were not being provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. The health department’s Facebook page also has information available.
