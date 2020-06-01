MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
One case resulting from a positive test was reported that morning, while the second was unveiled later in the afternoon. Those cases now raise the total number of cases in Calloway County to 49 during the pandemic.
The health department said both cases reported Sunday involve patients who are Calloway County residents. No other information was released Sunday in order to preserve the privacy of the patients, the health department said.
So far, the county has had one patient death that was attributed to the coronavirus. As for the other cases, 43 have now totally recovered from the virus with the other five currently in isolation at home. No patients from the county are hospitalized.
