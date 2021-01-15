MURRAY — As of Thursday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,783 with 2,497 recovered, 240 isolated at home, seven hospitalized and 39 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the community, the heal;th department will periodically report MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.97% as of Jan. 2.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by the Calloway County Health Department, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
