MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported three additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The health department said that all three cases were for patients who are residents of the county.
This takes the total number of cases where patients from Calloway County have tested positive for the coronavirus to 82. The health department said it would not release any other information about the patients so as to respect their privacy.
Of those 82 cases, the health department said 69 patients have now fully recovered from the virus, while 10 are isolated at home.
Two patients are now hospitalized. That is an increase from earlier in the week.
So far, one patient from Calloway County has died as a result of the virus.
The cases Thursday raise the county’s total for the week so far to eight as a surge continues. This is part of a nationwide surge that has seen daily high marks set for the pandemic. This includes Florida, which has recorded upwards of 6,000 cases in a single day.
Anyone with questions or need additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider, or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is listed on the health department’s Facebook page.
