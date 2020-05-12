MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported two new cases Monday afternoon of COVID-19, sending the county’s total number of coronavirus cases to 39.
In a news release, the health department said both of the patients with the newest cases are Calloway County residents. This comes after three new cases had been reported on Saturday.
The health department also said that 31 patients have now fully recovered from the virus. Five patients are now isolated at home, while two others are hospitalized. So far, one Calloway County resident has died from the virus.
Statewide, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported Monday afternoon that 6,677 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, with 311 having died. As of Monday, 2,335 patients from the commonwealth have recovered.
Of that total number of cases in Kentucky, 237 were new cases Monday.
