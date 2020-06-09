MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.
This raises the total number of cases in Calloway County to 51 during the pandemic. The health department said the case involves a patient who is a Calloway County resident. No other information was released Monday in order to preserve the privacy of the patient, the health department said.
So far, the county has had one patient death that was attributed to the coronavirus. As for the other cases, 47 have now totally recovered from the virus with three others currently in isolation at home and one patient hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.