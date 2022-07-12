MURRAY – Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) Chair R. Michael Sullivan entered an Order and Notice of Hearing in proceedings against James (Jamie) T. Jameson, Circuit Court Judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, setting the matter for hearing on Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the Christian County Justice Center. Per the order, the hearing will be held to determine “whether it will be in the best interest of justice that Judge Jameson be suspended temporarily from acting in his official capacity as a judge and from the performance of his duties until final adjudication of the pending formal proceedings.”
In an interview Monday following the entry of the order Jameson said he is disappointed that the hearing has been scheduled for mid-August. “Really it boils down to just a few simple matters, and I don’t know why it would take this long to sort it out. Seems curious that it’s being pushed back closer and closer to the election.”
“You have six and a half years with no problems and then, all of a sudden, in a year that just happens to be an election year, you have complaints from people, that are all very close friends that supported my previous political opponent in Marshall County and have never supported me as judge, coming up with a plan to file these complaints,” Jameson said in an interview following the release of the Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges by the JCC last Thursday. “If you’re dealing with something that needs to be dealt with by the JCC, that’s something that needs to be dealt with urgently. You don’t call in the behavior of a judge with the anticipation that it’s going to take five years before it’s dealt with. I’ve never heard of anybody waiting even a year to report a judge’s conduct. It’s usually a very quick, like within a couple of weeks, kind of thing.
“Clearly, they’ve been gathering this stuff up to use specifically in a campaign year because they’ve said this several times that Judge Jameson has a very strong reputation in the community and the only way you’re going to beat him is to tear that down.”
The document released last week by the JCC identified four charges against Jameson, three of which were related to Jameson’s role with the 42nd Judicial Circuit Community Corrections Board (CCB). The board consists of judges, lawyers, law enforcement and concerned citizens, working collaboratively to address substance abuse problems that traditional law enforcement methods that are not helping.
“Community Corrections Board is really a misleading title; it’s really a list of requirements to qualify for Kentucky Corrections Commission Branch,” Jameson explained. “There’s a statute that says if you have a nonprofit board – they were trying to get creative back in 2012 and said ‘OK, can we encourage people to have nonprofits to apply for this money that they then have to spend on reducing incarceration rates?’ They believed that they could so that’s what they created, so the intent was for people who had an existing nonprofit going on to take this on as something to do and help them save money on incarceration statewide. So, it’s just a list of qualifications if you want to apply and ask for those grant funds for your nonprofit.”
According to the KY Department of Corrections website (corrections.ky.gov), “The Commission is charged with awarding all grant money to community corrections programs along with developing and implementing a statewide strategic plan for the state and community corrections programs as well as other functions defined in KRS 196.702.”
“Originally, it was put together to try and bring a rehab facility, technically, two of them, 100-bed rehabilitation facilities to the counties – Marshall and Calloway – and we were going to do that using that KCC grant as seed money,” Jameson said. “That’s exactly what it’s there for. None of that’s a problem. What you basically have is a disagreement between a sort of old guard vs. the Chief Justice and those of us that follow his view of the role courts should play in recovery. None of this was accidental – the forming of the board, me being an officer of the board, all of that was researched a lot by a lot of people because we wanted to do it right.”
Three years ago, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr. began the Responsive Education to Support Treatment in Opioid Recovery Efforts (RESTORE) Initiative. While concerns about the opioid epidemic may have served as the catalyst, the initiative is aimed at addressing substance abuse through restorative measures rather than punitive ones. Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk and CCB Secretary Linda Avery has attended the Chief Justice’s RESTORE conferences.
“It seems to me that his position has been for these people who have substance abuse disorder, punitive measures are not helping, so we want to have restorative measures,” Avery said. “He is asking the court system to try and address those restorative measures.
“These are things that the way that they’ve tried to make it apply is that they’re saying that I did things a judge can’t do, not that there’s anything improper or illegal, just that I did things that a judge shouldn’t do,” Jameson said. “A lot of it is just flat-out disagreement over what role our courts play in addiction recovery. We’ve got a Chief Justice that sends us to trainings all across the state on a regular basis, encouraging judges to do exactly what we did. One of the exhibits (in Jameson’s response to the JCC complaint) is actually communication back and forth with the Chief Justice’s office talking about how they want to take what we’ve done – the very thing the JCC is now complaining about – the Chief wanted to take what we’ve done and see if we can apply it statewide.”
Mitch Ryan, president of the CCB, said he sincerely believes that the CCB “has the ability, with the community behind it, to change our criminal justice system and the justice system as a whole as it applies to Calloway and Marshall; and I sincerely believe that it can be the blueprint to change things on a much bigger scale. I really do.”
“I hope everybody notices that nothing like this has ever happened before,” Jameson said. “There have been no complaints about the work that we do here. As a matter of fact, it’s been a community that we love to work hard for, and they appreciate it. We get a lot of praise for the work that’s been done, especially in the area of access to treatment for those suffering from addiction.”
