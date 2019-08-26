MURRAY — Like most communities with two high schools that compete in sporting events and other activities, Murray bears witness to a heated rivalry.
When teams from Calloway County and Murray high schools get together, sparks fly. Both sides want to win, desperately. They do not want to have to put up with co-workers, neighbors, even family members, talking about how their team prevailed over the other team, until the next time.
Saturday, that rivalry cooled – or possibly even turned to ice, so to speak. It was time to come together for the cause of feeding the community’s less fortunate citizens as Lakers and Tigers united for a packing session hosted by Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger.
“I’ve got one Tiger and one Laker over here on one line sealing (packages), and they told me, ‘We can do this.’ They’re rubbing elbows with each other,” said Kids Care Treasurer Judy Stahler, whose Stahler Farm warehouse was the venue for this act of détente. Saturday saw representatives from the Calloway County girls soccer and basketball programs, while Murray supplied soccer and basketball players, as well as golfers.
“They’re all wonderful. These Lakers and Tigers have really come out today. We have a wonderful group here and a wonderful community that comes out and supports all of its nonprofits. But here’s the biggest thing to me – they gave their Saturday to be here!”
Saturday’s activity will prove to be a temporary cool-down in one sport. Thursday sees the return of the soccer version of the Crosstown Classic, as meetings between the schools are now known. And two players will face each other that day were working side by side.
Peyton Wray plays for Murray. Her job Saturday was filling plastic bags with the noodles for the macaroni meals, then handing it to Calloway counterpart Sunny Clark,who would prepare the package for heat sealing to prepare the bags for being placed in a box.
“We’re just getting this food ready and putting sports past us today,” Clark said. “We ain’t trash talking yet.”
Wray’s mother, Miranda Mohler, was also preparing the noodles right across the table.
“They’re coming together for a good cause,” Mohler said. “We have a great community and they pitch in for everybody.”
Tensions will become even more heated Friday night when the Crosstown Classic is renewed on the football field. That is when Calloway and Murray will clash in an event now sponsored by The Murray Bank and that involves various spirit competitions between the campuses as kickoff approaches at 7 p.m. Friday at Ty Holland Stadium.
That competitive spirit is for later, though, and Kids Care Executive Director Loretta Jobs was very appreciative of the rivals’ efforts Saturday.
“I feel today has been one of the most productive sessions for us,” she said, discussing the numbers produced from Saturday’s two sessions that included 107 volunteers. “In 3 1/2 hours, there were 12,960 fortified apples and cinnamon oatmeal meals packaged and 12,096 fortified macaroni-and-cheese dinner meals for a total of 25,058 meals packed.”
Jobs also said families from Locust Grove Baptist Church and Murray’s First United Methodist Church and Boy Scouts from Troop 3 and other families. She also said a story in The Ledger & Times earlier in the week directly resulted in a volunteer choosing to participate for the first time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.