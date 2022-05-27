MURRAY – School shootings in the United States are not a recent development. One of the first took place in Louisville in 1853, when two men went into a schoolhouse and shot the teacher for harshly reprimanding their younger brother. According to the Washington Post, it was revealed during the trial that one of the men had just purchased two self-cocking pistols earlier that morning and had a history of making violent threats against teachers. Sadly, almost 170 years later, that pattern is still being played out.
It happened most recently Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman entered a Texas elementary school and killed 19 children and two adults. For most Americans such events are heartbreaking; for parents and teachers, they are terrifying. But for many survivors of school shootings, these events perpetuate a trauma inflicted upon them in a place where they were supposed to be “safe.”
Maddie Leach, an attorney from Murray, graduated from Heath High School in 2000. For her, it is hard to separate her own trauma from her fear for her child’s safety and her anger that it continues to happen. She says that every time another mass shooting happens, she goes straight back to the day that changed her life forever.
“On Dec. 1, 1997, I went to breakfast – I remember we had biscuits and gravy – and then I walked in through the side door to the school from the cafeteria,” Leach said. “I remember hearing what sounded like, to me, a bunch of firecrackers going off. I thought it was a prank. I saw everybody running around in general panic; but I thought it was just a prank, so I went upstairs to my first period class. Somebody came up to me and said that they watched people get killed in the lobby. He was shaking. I was still in this place where I like, ‘No, no, no, that was just firecrackers.’ And he said, ‘No, it literally was people dying.’ Then someone else was crying who was at the shooting. They told me to go look out the window.
“I looked and there were all kinds of people, and there was an ambulance. That’s when I saw one of my classmates leave who had been shot in the head. That imagery right there brought the realization that this is really real.
“This was somebody that I had borrowed lunch money from and never paid her back. She was a really sweet person all the way around. I was new at that school; it was my first semester there. I didn’t really have any friends, and she was one of the only people that was friends with me.
“All my life, I’ve had this imagery… I’ll have dreams, and there she is coming out of a building. It can be any building; it doesn’t even have to be my high school. If I get a new job, I’ll have a dream that a shooting happens there, and she gets wheeled out. It’s something that’s just there with me forever.
“I remember when Sandy Hook happened. I collapsed in the kitchen crying because I was like, ‘How do these kids deal with these dreams and these emotions and the trauma of all this many years after?’ I was 16, and I wasn’t equipped to deal with all of that - somehow, I’ve managed with therapy and other things - but these are kids. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I was six, seven, eight, nine, and I saw the same thing.”
“I didn’t think we were going to have another one in my lifetime after Heath. I never thought that I would relive this over and over and over and over again all throughout my life. I thought that what happened at my high school was unique, that it was never going to happen again. Every time that this happens, there’s a part of me that gets angrier but then it gets sadder, and I’m left with the question of, ‘Why?’ Why do our children have to keep dying? Why should I have to think about that when I drop my kid off to school? We’ve got to start doing more because it seems like we’re doing nothing but ‘thoughts and prayers.’
“I think the hardest part is knowing that it’s going to happen again.”
