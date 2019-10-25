MURRAY — Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Derrick Ramsey said Thursday that tending to situations like the impending closure of the Briggs & Stratton Murray plant remind him of why he owes such efforts to the people of Kentucky.
Once upon a time, they tended to him when he was the quarterback for the University of Kentucky football team.
“I came back to Kentucky because people like yourselves supported me in my greatest time of need, when I was a young 17-to-21-year-old person. The people of Kentucky embraced me, they helped me, they loved me, they supported me,” Ramsey said in a large meeting room Thursday afternoon at the Springhill Suites by Marriott hotel in Murray, just before he announced that more than $2.6 million in federal and state funding had been awarded for use in reemployment services for Briggs & Stratton workers whose plant is slated to close in fall 2020.
The first round of layoffs begins today.
That is why, as he spoke, Ramsey made the majority of his comments while looking directly at two specific people on the front row. They were Briggs & Stratton workers Tracy Wiles and Kathy Mckendree.
“As long as I am in any position like this, I’m going to do everything I can to ensure that these situations don’t happen again and, if they do, we’re going to fix it,” he said to the two women, both of whom are not to be included in the first round of layoffs today; they will remain employed until Jan. 25, 2020.
“And so, while it won’t heal the fact that you’re not working today, possibly tomorrow, what it will do – and I’m hopeful for this – is it will get you additional training to get you ready for the next one, and that is why this is so important.”
The majority of the funding — nearly $2 million — is from the U.S. Department of Labor in the form of a National Dislocated Worker Grant that is going to the West Kentucky Workforce Board, which will pass that money to Murray-Calloway County interests involved in the mission of assisting the workers. The other $648,000 is coming from Ramsey’s cabinet.
Also at the center of this is Murray State University, whose president, Dr. Bob Jackson, announced the formation of the Career Discovery Center at the campus’s Heritage Hall. Under guidance of the West Kentucky Workforce Board, the center will provide an integrated agency partnership for affected workers to have the opportunity for assuming new positions, as well as perhaps attract new industry to the community.
“It’s for our displaced employees, and Murray Sate is proud to play a role in that next step,” Jackson said, recalling 2001, when Murray made a quick recovery from the closing of the Mattel toy-manufacturing plant and landed windows and doors manufacturing company Pella. “It was about six months after the fact, so I have confidence that we will do that again.”
All of this, while obviously not easing all of the pain that today’s first round of layoffs and subsequent layoffs, including their own, will bring, did give Mckendree and Wiles hope about their future.
“It looks like a whole new opportunity for us,” Mckendree said, remembering Ramsey’s comments and his eye contact. “Wow! That somebody cares enough to take the time and drive that far to be with us? It makes me feel like we matter.”
“It feels really good. I’m glad that somebody’s listening. We’re really lucky that everybody came here trying to help Briggs,” Wiles said, giving thanks to her community. “I don’t know what we’d do without them. My husband works there too and we’ve talked about transferring to (Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to where the Murray jobs are being moved), but I don’t know if we’re going or not.”
Murray-Calloway Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning, as he has from the start of this crisis, pledged that he and many others would continue to do what they can to make sure Wiles and her family could stay in Murray.
“We’re here because these folks are suffering and they deserve better. Everything we do will be focused on fixing this problem until it’s not only fixed, but it’s better than it was,” Manning said. “These folks are what we have to sell. It’s not a building. It’s not an electrical rate. It’s the skill and dedication of the folks at Briggs & Stratton that matter.”
