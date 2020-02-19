MURRAY — Students at Murray State University probably have enough already on their daily agendas that they do not need to be dealing with added distractions.
However, since the start of the spring 2020 semester, though it has not been reported many times, the Murray State University Police Department says computer-generated activity known as “sextortion” has developed enough on the campus for the department to be concerned. It is a scam, where the perpetrators says it has potentially embarrassing photographs of the intended victims in their possession and will release those to others on social media unless the victims pay a fee.
This is usually after the victims have been requested to send such images by someone they were led to believe was someone they knew.
For Murray State Chief Jamie Herring, the message his department is trying to send to students on the campus is simple.
“Don’t send any money. Get right to us because we can do things to disable accounts and go to whatever social media platform and try to get users blocked and help us to get them off line,” Herring said, reporting that three such cases have been investigated on the campus so far this semester, after what he referred to as “several’ incidents were investigated in the fall 2019 semester.
“The ones that have come to us so far did come to us very quickly, and that’s what we’re wanting them to do,” Herring said. “Now, there may have been some people here who did go ahead and paid money; we don’t want them to do that. We want them to come to us and get our help.”
Herring said that, in researching this type of scam, he said an institution, like Murray State, provides the perfect place for finding targets. He said the sextortion scam goes after men and women in their late teens and early 20s, the most prevalent age range of the student population at Murray State.
“I think it’s because that’s the age that uses the types of apps that the scammers also use,” he said, giving a brief synopsis of how such a scam works.
“Most of the time, it’s a male who’s getting threatened with sending these pictures out to their family and friends (after being solicited by someone posing as an attractive female). The other main type of victim is a female who is blackmailed into sending more photos of herself.
“That’s one of the things we kind of have as the PSA part of all of this, and that is you don’t know who you’re actually sending stuff to. People hack into accounts and you’re thinking that you’re sending (images) to your boyfriend or girlfriend or someone else you know. I’m hoping that the federal government can force cellphone companies to do something about this. I’ve never understood why the cellphone companies couldn’t do it to begin with because they know where the calls are coming from and when (the location) the call is coming from doesn’t match the number being displayed (on the victim’s phone), you’d think they’d block it automatically.”
Herring said all of the cases reported so far were from students living on campus. He also said all of them involved scammers from outside of the United States. He said there have been one or two cases his department investigated that were domestic, usually involving ex-boyfriends or ex-girlfriends who still possessed images from prior relationships. He said those are easier to investigate.
“It’s difficult to apprehend people (from overseas), so that’s why we put out the warning to students about sending these types of photos, so we can try to keep them from being victims of these crimes,” he said, adding that the department now has an added weapon to combating computer-driven criminal activity.
“One of the things we’ve done is we got our detective sergeant, Joey Rice, recently certified as a computer forensics expert and certified mobile forensics expert,” he said. “That helps us in our investigations now, and not just these types of investigations. It’s something that helps us get digital footprints and it’s a situation where we can get somebody who’s used a computer or phone to do these kinds of things and we can gather evidence against them.”
Herring stresses that any Murray State students believing they have been approached by this activity need to immediately contact Murray State police at 270-809-2222 or to come to the office at 1511 Chestnut St.
