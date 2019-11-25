MURRAY – In discussing the 13th edition of the Hickory Woods Calendar Saturday afternoon, Hickory Woods Senior Living Community Executive Director Annita Peeler covered several topics.
Invariably, there was the process of creating this work and how it is a community project with numerous businesses and individuals from throughout Murray-Calloway County becoming involved. She also talked of how enjoyable and even humorous, that process can become, with photo shoots conducted in public and usually drawing the attention of everyone in the area.
She also touched on the memories created. About two-thirds of Hickory Woods’ residents allow themselves to be transformed into actors for the calendar, which becomes highly sought by their families and friends. And it means even more when those actors’ time on Earth has ended.
That was the case for Phyllis Gutting of Murray Saturday. Her father, John Bunnell, is one of two actors whose lives ended before the latest calendar was published, and she said it brought comfort for her to be present for Saturday’s unveiling that attracted about 200 people in coordination with the facility’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.
“He said he had a great time,” Gutting said just after the calendar was unveiled in a video presentation. Her father was featured on the January page, playing the part of Sheriff Buford T. Justice from the 1970s hit film, “Smokey and the Bandit,” fitting with this year’s calendar theme, “Saturday Night at the Movies.”
And Gutting smiled just about the whole time.
“I was thinking that it was kind of funny because he was real hesitant about being in it at first (having arrived at Hickory Woods in March). So I said, ‘Daddy, you really ought to do it. You’d enjoy it,’ and you know what? He did,” Gutting said. “He always loved being here and he always liked the people. He was only here from March to September. That’s it, but the people here were wonderful to him.”
Bunnell, who was 86, was one of two calendar actors to die during the making of the calendar, Barbara Erwin, 94, appears on the December page in a depiction of the movie “Scrooge,” the 1951 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” starring Alastair Sim as the title character.
Peeler said the calendar theme was based on how, years ago, TV networks would utilize Saturday nights to air movies, usually not long after they had been shown in theaters.
“We’d fix our popcorn, get our Cokes and watch a good movie and that was clean (devoid of adult language) and it would be one you hadn’t seen before. It wasn’t a rerun,” she said. “They weren’t necessarily what you would call ‘classic’ movies, but they’re fun.”
Peeler and her committee (consisting of Jenise Howard, Mitzi Sebben, Lana Baker, Linda Orten and Deloris Whiseant) pick the theme each January. Peeler said the theme for the 14th edition is already selected and shooting usually begins once warmer weather conditions return.
This year’s pages feature films such as “The Ten Commandments,” “Mary Poppins,” “Pirates of the Carribean,” “Crocodile Dundee” and many more. One page, though, seemed to grab the hearts of the organizers a little more than others, and that was the February page that showed residents Joe and Judith Welch recreating the iconic scene from the 1997 hit “Titanic,” where Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet stand at the edge of the ship with their arms outstretched to pretend they are flying.
“What’s really great about that is that they just happen to be married. They’re here together,” Peeler said earlier in the week. “I think (all of the residents) have a good time, but with (the Welches), that scene was perfect. They really do love each other. You can tell.
“He’s looking at her in that scene like he adores her. Well, it’s because he really does.”
The pages are created from the talents of veteran Oakwood Studios photographer Ken Andrus, who has provided his services every year. In the past few years, he has also incorporated his graphic arts abilities to add flare to the pages, mixing the images she obtains in the various photo shoots with background scenery, usually obtained from images of the films themselves.
“I did that more than I have in any year this time,” Andrus said Saturday, noting one of the scenes specifically, the March page that featured residents Phyllis Garland, Gene McDougal, Hilda Bentley and Emily Watson depicting a scene from “The Ten Commandments,” with McDougal playing Charlton Heston’s part as Moses.
“On that, we shot that here, and you can see the dirt pile that was right behind them. I decided to keep that, then I just filled in the rest of the background with an image that makes it look like the mountains of Israel.”
That is how the residents appear to be in far-away places, even though, in most cases, they are either at the facility or a few miles away, somewhere in Murray or Calloway County.
“It’s a fun experience,” said resident Eugene Waggoner, who appeared in his eighth calendar and remarked how this activity allows him to play a lot of different roles. “I love the variety. I just think of these characters I’ve played and I have rubbed elbows with royalty, moonshiners, had several wives – once I had two within four months of each other.
“I was in World War II (as an officer in the United States Navy, a very discipline-oriented situation) and it’s been nice to let your hair down a little and play all of these different roles.”
