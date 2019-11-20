MURRAY — The 13th edition of the Hickory Woods Calendar has been printed and is now in the possession of the Murray senior living center’s brass.
It is being kept under lock and key, out of sight, in advance of Saturday’s reveal party that will coincide with Hickory Woods’ annual Thanksgiving dinner.
“It’s about the cover. We don’t want to give away who’s on that cover until that night, but there have been some years (the residents) seemed to figure it out. They’re smart,” said Executive Director Annita Peeler on Tuesday as preparations began for an event that is expected to have an audience of as many as 250 people. Some of them were contributors to the calendar, though they did not know they would be playing that role.
“For example, (Calloway County Magistrate District 1) Eddie Clyde Hale is going to be here and he allowed us to use his yellow classic car for one of the shoots, but we have that kind of thing all of the time. People are glad to let us use their places, their property. Then they end up getting their pictures in the calendar (as part of an outtakes presentation).”
“If we call someone and we say, ‘Hey, we’re doing our calendar pictures and we’d like to use your place,’ their first answer is ‘How can we help?’” said Hickory Woods Activities Director Jenise Howard. “We have had restaurants around town open early, we have had homeowners turn over their homes to us and I don’t think we’ve ever been turned down. All you’ve got to do is mention ‘The Calendar.’”
The calendar’s theme this year is “At the Movies,” and involved the residents being cast in a variety of memorable moments in the history of film. Movies such as “Smokey and the Bandit,” “The Ten Commandments,” “Superman,” “Titanic” and others have been depicted in this year’s calendar, once again touched by the creativity of Oakwood Studio’s veteran photographer Ken Andrus, who not only takes the photographs but also designs the pages with some graphic magic that completes the presentation.
However, while the finished product has become a highly anticipated holiday staple in the community, Hickory Woods personnel say it is the road to putting it together every year that brings the real joy. This is where the residents have the chance to bring the characters to life, in full costume.
Some are seasoned veterans like Eugene Waggoner, who made his eighth appearance in the calendar this year, as well as Frances Roberts, who will turn 99 the day after Christmas. She is Hickory Woods’ oldest resident.
“I believe I’ve been in it five years. Oh, it’s fun!” Roberts said Tuesday. She has a role as a baseball player from the 1990s movie “A League of Their Own.” “When they first asked me (about having a part), I kind of wondered about it. You see, I’d never seen it and I wondered what it was all about. The first one they made with me was in our dining room and that’s when I went to Holland!”
Thanks to Andrus’s talents, Roberts has been to not only Holland, but also the desert (with a dune buggy), back to 1920s New York City (as a flapper) and into the world of Walt Disney as one of the Seven Dwarfs.
For rookie Jack Brown, his debut came on the same day in May. First, he was on the front steps of City Hall trying to stop villainess Catwoman from lighting a bomb. Later, he was at Central Park playing music star Glen Campbell’s part in the John Wayne classic “True Grit.”
It was all made possible because he decided to take a chance.
“It was that woman right over there,” Brown said, smiling, Tuesday during his interview in the center’s activities room, where the calendar will be unveiled Saturday night. He was referring to Lana Cannon, the clinical director.
“She said, ‘Hey! We’ve had a costume malfunction and we need a Superman. Can you help?’’ Howard said, remembering the exchange. “And he just loves Lana so he said yes and went with us downtown.”
