MURRAY — The plan is being kept secret, but there will be a Hickory Woods Calendar later this year.
Annita Peele, executive director of the Murray senior living community, said Thursday that the mission to make sure the calendar that has brought joy to many ion the community the past 13 years has begun. As always, it is herself, along with Activity Director Jenise Howard, Assistant Activity Director Mitzi Parrish-Sebben, Executive Assistant Linda Orten and Clinical Director Lana Cannon, who handle planning aspect.
It is longtime Oakwood Studio photographer Ken Andrus who is charged with putting the plan into action with his ability to both take the photographs, as well as design the actual pages.
“It feels wonderful,” said Peeler, who, when asked about the calendar’s status this year, was very pessimistic, going so far as to say she seriously doubted a calendar would be produced this year because of complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has left Hickory Woods unable to have its residents engage in many activities.
“To be able to pull off anything at this point, with what we’ve been through out here and are still going through, it really feels good to be trying this. I was so depressed earlier, but then we started pulling out the old calendars we have here and started looking at them.”
Peeler said the more she and her team revisited those years, the more motivated they became. She said they then went to Andrus and he also committed to the idea, whatever that is.
“Yeah, we’re having to keep things pretty hush hush for now,” she said, adding that now that determining that a calendar will be produced is out of the way, the means by which it will be unveiled will now become the next level of concern.
Usually, the new calendar is debuted for the public at the annual Thanksgiving dinner Hickory Woods hosts on the Saturday before that holiday. That event has attracted as many as 200 people.
“We don’t know what we’re going to do for that this time,” she said, “We know we’re not going to be able to have that many (due to COVId-19 restrictions when it comes to crowd sizes). We haven’t quite gotten that far yet.”
What is known is that Andrus, who has also become accomplished with video work, is expected to craft a video production related to the project at some time in the near future. Peeler described it as “a teaser, that will tell a little about it, but not too much.”
Something else Peeler decided to unveil Thursday is that the popular bloopers segment that shows some of the more light moments behind the scenes will once again be part of the 14th edition. She said bloopers are also something that the people who have enjoyed this product, which include many who have never had a direct relationship with Hickory Woods, highly anticipate.
“We hear from people all over the community that tell us they have a copy of all of them. They collect them,” she said. “They just buy them as keepsakes and they’ll say, ‘Oh! I’ve got to get one this year because I have every one of them anyway!’
“That was another reason we didn’t want to not do it, because we knew we’d disappoint so many people.”
