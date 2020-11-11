MURRAY — It may not have any necessarily new material this time, but the 2021edition of the Hickory Woods Calendar is something the senior living community’s executive director, Annita Peeler, believes everyone will very much enjoy.
“It’s kind of like a good song that never gets old, like ‘Amazing Grace.’ It doesn’t matter how many times you hear it, it’s always good,” she said of how this year’s calendar, altered because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is bringing back some of its most memorable images in a “best-of” format. “COVID has ruined so many things that we are about here. We haven’t been able to have our usual activities, our outings to other places. It’s taken away a lot of who we are.
“But we weren’t going to let it ruin our calendar.”
The coronavirus still is going to make an impact on a very anticipated event and that is the traditional Thanksgiving dinner that coincides with the official unveiling of the calendar. That event has attracted as many as 200, possibly 250 family members and friends of the residents, some of whom travel from well outside of Murray on the Saturday before the holiday. That event has long been canceled as a safety precaution.
Peeler said the unveiling of the new calendar will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20, the Friday before Thanksgiving. She said no audience will be in attendance but the unveiling will be broadcast on Facebook Live.
“I was just so disappointed when they said they couldn’t do (the dinner) this year,” said Gale Broach Sharp, whose parents — Martha and Ray — were residents at Hickory Woods, though her mother was the only one of the two to actually appear in the calendar. “The few years that Mom and Dad were out there, that Thanksgiving dinner was always a big family celebration and there were just tons of people out there. Every space they could fill had tables and chairs and it was just a wonderful way to kick off the holidays.
“But knowing they are going to have this tribute to the other years, I told Annita that this may be coolest calendar they’re ever done. I’m so thrilled they’re going to be able to do that because they started such a neat tradition. You didn’t want to see it end because of COVID.”
Hickory Woods Activities Director Jenise Howard said plans are underway, provided the pandemic is under control, for a new calendar to be produced the usual way, through the artistry of Oakwood Studio photographer Ken Andrus, who has handled that role every year since the calendar first appeared in 2008.
“We had ideas for this year. I’d say we had two or three that we finally had narrowed down to one, and we had sat down and met with Ken. We had already discussed what kind of pictures we were going to need and who we thought would be in them and we were ready to start in March of this year,” Howard said. The pandemic entered Murray in the later stages of that month, effectively quashing all plans for the calendar.
“This year has been so horrible. At least, by doing (the adjusted ’21 calendar), we’re still having that since of normalcy. Not having it just would’ve brought a sense of abnormality that we don’t need around here.”
Even though he is not taking an acting role this year, veteran calendar subject Eugene Waggoner said he is glad a ’21 edition is being produced. He has appeared in every calendar since arriving as a resident in 2011.
“I’m so glad we’re having this, because, I tell you, everybody loves the calendar. I mean, they get sent all over the world, and that’s the truth,” said Waggoner. “I think the community would’ve really been sorry, and very disappointed, if we didn’t. I hope to be part of next year’s, and I hope I can last that long. I’m just 98.
“The first thing we all want to know is, ‘What are we going to be? Who are we going to play’ and when we hear what the parts are, we want to know if we can play a certain part.”
Waggoner has played many roles over the years.
“I’ve been just about everything I want to be, really,” he said, recalling his roles as Major Tony Nelson from the TV classic “I Dream of Jeannie,” as well as John Wayne from the Western film “True Grit,” as well as a revenue officer emptying a barrel of moonshine whiskey, as well as a Canadian Mounted Police Officer Dudley Do-Right saving a damsel in distress from villain Snidely Whiplash.
One he will never forget, though, was a recreation from something that really happened.
“Coming home from World War II,” he said of the 2017 calendar in which he is shown as a soldier returning to his wife. Waggoner was an officer for the United States Navy aboard an LST transport ship that delivered troops and supplies to Juno Beach at Normandy, France during the Allied invasion of June 1944.
“I really lived that out (image, showing him about to meet the person who played his wife, Hickory Woods resident Ella Van Tidwell). That one shows me coming back to my wife and I had that exact thing happen when my wife greeted me in Memphis at the train station. I still had on my World War II uniform in that picture. I could still get into my jacket, but I couldn’t quite get into my pants, but that was still really, really enjoyable.”
Sharp said her mother loved to participate in the calendar shoots because it fit perfectly with her personality.
“Mother was always one of these that would dress up for Halloween when I when we were little kids because she thought it was just fun to do that,” she said. “My mother was one of those people who, no matter where you were or what you were doing, there was going to be something to laugh about, there was going to be something fun. She loved doing those calendars. She had done some theater stuff, like little plays here and there, and she loved doing theater and music. She also loved dressing up in the costumes. She just loved it all.”
