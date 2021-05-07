MURRAY — The principals of both local high schools say they are very pleased to welcome families to in-person commencement ceremonies next weekend after having to make alternate plans last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calloway County High School’s ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, and Murray High School’s will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16. Both schools will hold their ceremonies this year inside the CFSB Center on Murray State University’s campus.
CCHS Principal Chris King said a lot of planning has gone into next Friday’s event to ensure graduates and attendees can participate safely.
“One of the first things we had to do in planning was sit down with the CFSB Center personnel and discuss what their COVID protocols are, and that played a large part in dictating our planning from that point,” King said. “That includes the number of attendees and how many that equated for each student to have attend to support them.”
King said each student will be given four tickets at next week’s commencement rehearsal to give to invited guests. He said he was very happy to be able to bring families together, adding that his own son, Ethan Futrell, is graduating this year.
“It is a special time, especially with a senior graduating in our family,” King said. “It’s a big step for us this year, and we’re extremely excited to be able to offer an in-person graduation ceremony. It’s one thing to celebrate them on the back steps with a drive-through ceremony like we did last year, but it’s another for us to be able to get together as a family and be able to celebrate our seniors and send them off.”
The school will also be livestreaming the event online, especially since seating is limited for friends and family. King said the web address has not yet been determined, but should be publicly announced sometime next week.
MHS Principal Tony Jarvis said he went to the CFSB Center on Wednesday to observe how the Murray State ceremony has been set up. He said MHS’s seating layout would be similar, except for the fact that there would only be about 110 graduates. Traditionally, faculty members sit on the floor in their robes alongside the students, he said.
Jarvis he had surveyed seniors to find out how many people they intended to invite since capacity is limited at the CFSB Center right now to about 1,300 people. As of Wednesday, he had 108 responses, so he was confident that anyone who wants to come should be able to. However, parents must call the school and inform the front office at 270-753-5202 if they want to bring additional guests.
“I’m still under (the limit) with my survey, so I’ve been able to tell parents there isn’t a hard and fast cap,” Jarvis said. “What I’ve asked them to do is tell me their number and if they needed to increase it, to let me know. Don’t just show up (with extra people). … I do have some groups that are large and then I’ve got some families that are very small. I’ve got a few (graduates) that aren’t walking, so that allows me to know I have enough space.”
To increase the number of guests students could invite, Jarvis said he decided to not have a live band play “Pomp and Circumstance” during the procession. He said it was unfortunate, but he thought it was more important for families to be able to attend as they wished.
Like CCHS, MHS will also be livestreaming the ceremony. It will be available to watch at the Murray Independent School District’s YouTube page, Jarvis said.
