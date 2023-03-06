MURRAY – Although Calloway County avoided any tornadic activity on Friday, winds at speeds reaching nearly 60 mph caused local electric crews to scramble to repair broken utility poles and power lines over the weekend.

Justin Holland is an official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, and he is employed by Murray Electric System as its GIS (geographic information systems) and safety coordinator. He said the utility company had about 1,000 customers without power by Friday afternoon as crews were scrambling to respond to multiple utility poles and power lines that had been damaged by heavy winds.