MURRAY – Although Calloway County avoided any tornadic activity on Friday, winds at speeds reaching nearly 60 mph caused local electric crews to scramble to repair broken utility poles and power lines over the weekend.
Justin Holland is an official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, and he is employed by Murray Electric System as its GIS (geographic information systems) and safety coordinator. He said the utility company had about 1,000 customers without power by Friday afternoon as crews were scrambling to respond to multiple utility poles and power lines that had been damaged by heavy winds.
“We've got about three or four poles down that we know of,” Holland said Friday afternoon. “We've got a lot of lines down and we're just starting to see what all the damages are, but we've got quite a bit of work to do for the next day or two.”
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation also responded to an extremely high number of phone calls Friday from customers without power in its service area of Carlisle, Calloway, Graves and Marshall counties. Jodie Hansen, marketing and communications manager for WKRECC, said approximately 19,000 customers were without power during the peak outage period Friday. She said linemen would likely be working on repairing the damage throughout the night and weekend.
“I was just down in the dispatch room and we feel very confident that this is very manageable,” Hansen said Friday afternoon after the highest winds had passed. “We feel like it's probably going to be a little bit of a slow process … everybody will be working into the night.”
High winds and downed trees did not only damage power lines; there was also significant property damage.
On North Eighth Street, a tree uprooted and fell on a rental home owned by Bob and Melissa Allen, causing significant damage. One limb punctured the roof and landed in the tenants’ daughter’s bed. The felled tree also tore off the portico, damaged the storm door and broke several windows. No one was injured; however, the house is uninhabitable in its current state. The family began moving out of the home immediately.
Melissa said that the family renting the house recently purchased a home and had planned to continue living in the home while they remodel their new home. She said she will miss them as tenants but is thankful that had somewhere to go.
At Murray High School, part of the roof over Taylor Gymnasium was blown off, leaving daylight visible through the ceiling. The front entrance to the school was temporarily closed Friday afternoon because debris in the parking lot made it temporarily inaccessible.
Principal Tony Jarvis said Friday afternoon that a contractor had already been to the school to assess the damage and repairs would begin as soon as possible. In the meantime, staff covered the hardwood floor with plastic to protect it from the elements.
Overturned trampolines were a common site around town and throughout the county. Unfortunately for homeowners John and Bentley Utgaard, their trampoline landed on their home, collapsing their carport. The carport roof is resting on one of the eaves of their home, the car’s roof rack and a canoe that was stored in the carport. Bentley said it will be tricky for crews to demo the structure without causing more damage to the car but added, “They’re just things.”
According to Western Kentucky University’s Kentucky Mesonet website, Calloway County’s peak winds reached 56.42 mph shortly before noon Friday. The county received a total of 2.03 inches of rain between midnight and Friday afternoon. Luckily for property owners and the MES and WKRECC crews who worked over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday were sunny and calm.
At 8:04 a.m. Saturday, Holland posted on his Murray/Calloway County Weather Facebook page that all customers on the MES grid were back online. WKRECC posted on its Facebook page that, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, crews had restored power to more than 1,750 additional customers, bringing the total of those without power down to approximately 830.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, 259 WKRECC members were still without power; by 5 p.m., crews had that number down to 83. Hansen stressed that crews are focused on restoring power to every member.
“We’ve continued since Friday night, consistently,” she said, “and we will continue until everyone is restored.”
Some surrounding areas were hit worse than Calloway County. Graves County’s winds peaked at 65.41 mph with 3.32 inches of rain, and Trigg County’s winds reached 69.35 mph with 1.68 inches of rain.
Meanwhile, a tornado touched down in McCracken County, leading Judge-Executive Craig Clymer to declare a state of emergency. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warned the public on its Facebook page to avoid the Fremont area of the county since emergency crews were going house-to-house. On Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear came to Paducah to survey storm damage.
