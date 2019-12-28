GILBERTSVILLE – Todd Hill and his full 18-member Orchestra will be performing a dance and show for the Marshall County Arts Commission presents a New Year’s Eve Extravaganza on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Music will be from 8 p.m. to shortly after midnight.
Ring in 2020 with the region’s most recognized professional big band playing a wide variety of danceable music from the swing era and beyond. Heavy hors d’oeuvres are included in the admission price. The event will be in the beautifully decorated conference center at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville. For prices and reservations, call 270-252-7022 or 270-703-0304. For anyone wishing to stay the night at the lodge on New Year’s Eve, there is a special a group rate connected with the event. Call 270-362-4271, press 1, and ask for group code 3571.
The Todd Hill Orchestra consists of five saxophones, five trumpets, four trombones, piano, guitar, bass and drums. The name of the group (calling it an orchestra) is truly a tribute to the great big bands of a previous generation: Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Les Brown, Tommy Dorsey, Jimmie Lunceford, and many, many more.
“We have played for dancing, floorshows, concerts, receptions, and virtually any sort of event you can imagine over the past 37 years that we have been performing,” Hill said. “I think this is a very special event because the proceeds are going to such a worthy cause. The Marshall County Arts Commission does such great work for the young people in that community. We are just delighted to be performing for them.”
When asked what the band would be playing, Hill responded by saying, “the great American standards, swing classics, straight ahead jazz tunes, a good number of vocals popularized by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Dean Martin.” Hill sings in addition to playing piano and leading the band. “Our biggest emphasis will be on big band hits from the 1920s, ‘30s, ’40, ‘50s and ‘60s, although a few later things may sneak in there,” Hill said.
Hill is a Murray resident and is professor of music at Murray State University, where he directs the jazz program and teaches a variety of classes for the Department of Music and the Honors College. He serves as the Chancel Choir Director at Murray First United Methodist Church. He has led his trio, quintet and orchestra throughout the mid-south and mid-west for 37 years.
