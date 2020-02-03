MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of History and the Calloway County Public Library kicked off the fifth annual Spring Lecture Series with a presentation fitting for Black History Month.
Murray State professor of history Bill Mulligan presented a lecture titled, “Claiming Their Freedom: African Americans during the U.S. Civil War, with an Emphasis on West Kentucky.” He said he had been invited by his department colleague, Brian Clardy, to speak on the topic, and he had previously done considerable research on it, including 10 days in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. He thanked the audience for attending and the organizers of the lecture series for inviting him back.
“Events like this are, I think, what G. Carter Woodson had in mind when he began what became African American History Month almost 100 years ago,” Mulligan said. “Gatherings across the country, bringing people together, to appreciate the history of black America. Black history, the history of Africans in America, however you describe it, is so deeply intertwined in our history as a nation that it really should not be necessary to factor it out for special attention. Sadly, it is still is, although great progress has been made.
“Africans have been at the center of all of our history, even if their presence has been missed or deliberately ignored. Woodson, deep in the Jim Crow era, stood against the tide of denial and ignorance and asserted black presence. Revision of history is sometimes maligned because it is either misunderstood or feared. Correcting the record – putting in the story the people who have been left out and recognizing the contributions of those who have been neglected and ignored – is simply moving toward the truth. You try to base history on sources, and new sources are discovered all the time, but we also try to reject views based on prejudice. And that is the mission of a historian: to find the truth about the past as best we can, to restore to the record those who have been ignored, to tell as complete a story as we can tell. I would say it’s our sacred mission. My colleague Duane Bolin would say it’s our calling.”
Mulligan added that he had also recently been asked to write a blurb for the book jacket of an upcoming book on military service and black masculinity by Le’Trice Donaldson, an instructor of African American studies at the University of Mississippi. Mulligan said he believed Donaldson’s book would prove to be a major contribution to this field of study once it is published.
“Her book demonstrates that black military service (during the Civil War) was linked to disproving stereotypes of black men and asserting their equality,” Mulligan said. “Not just legally, but as men who could stand up for their rights and defend their families and who could defend their country; who had discipline to serve in the military and the fortitude to do the hard thing when necessary. All the things that white society at the time said they were incapable of doing by virtue of being black.”
Mulligan said that for many years, the historiography of the Civil War and the end of slavery has portrayed African Americans as passive participants in both processes. He said they were portrayed as people to whom things happened instead of people creating their own destinies, and their contributions were largely viewed as unworthy of serious academic discussion.
“‘The slaves were freed’ – passive voice. ‘Lincoln freed the slaves’ – passive recipients,” Mulligan said as examples of the language that has been typical over the years. “In more recent years, however, historians have come to reassess the roles played by African Americans in both the Civil War and the end of slavery and a much more active, assertive picture of African American behavior in actively claiming their freedom is emerging. Participation in military service by black men is also a central concern of the growing body of scholarship on the history of black manhood and masculinity.”
Mulligan said the important role black troops played in the Civil War is also gaining increasing recognition among people interested in Civil War history, particularly in regard to the role black Kentuckians played. He said their enlistments were often recorded in other states because of opposition to the enlistment of African Americans by white state political leaders. He said that while Kentucky is invariably listed second after Louisiana in the number of black soldiers serving in the Union Army, a strong case can be made that the number of black troops credited to the state is significantly understated because of the intense and sustained opposition from the Commonwealth’s political leadership to black recruitment. He said this means that among the African Americans who were recruited, many were credited to states bordering Kentucky to avoid the scrutiny of Kentucky politicians.
Mulligan said Frederick Douglass was one of many black abolitionists at the time who thought military service was an important way to disprove many myths about black masculinity. He wrote a long article for his own newspaper listing nine reasons why African Americans should enlist, and Mulligan said the paper was widely distributed in the North. Of course, Douglass also had the ear of President Abraham Lincoln.
One of the units in which African Americans served was the Fourth U.S. Heavy Artillery Colored, recruited primarily at Columbus, Kentucky and in that vicinity. Mulligan said the Fourth spent much of the war in western Kentucky on garrison duty and also served in western Tennessee and in Arkansas before being mustered out.
“They did not fight in a major battle or otherwise attract undue attention,” Mulligan said. “They served the Union cause and the cause of their and their families’ freedom. Their experience was not uncommon among African American units who had to overcome prejudice and discrimination both before and after they enlisted. At the beginning of the war, black soldiers were paid half of what white soldiers were paid. A significant number of them simply refused to accept their pay; they demanded equal pay. It is clear, however, that from the beginning of the conflict, African Americans, free and enslaved, were ready and willing to join the Union cause.”
Though many African Americans were given garrison duty, Douglass and other abolitionists thought these men couldn’t prove their bravery and conviction without combat roles, Mulligan said.
“They wanted a chance for the men to actually serve in combat,” Mulligan said. “(They thought) you can’t completely disprove the stereotype if all you do is buy supplies and unload trains. ‘We’ve got to go out and face the risks’ … Of course, the line between garrison duty and combat is a thin and artificial line. As we saw in the Iraq War, women were not allowed in combat, but they were allowed to drive supply trucks. Well, if you drive a supply truck, you may end up in combat. And if you’re assigned to guard a railroad bridge in Moscow, Kentucky (in Hickman County) – which black units did do – Confederates liked to burn down railroad bridges. So you’re going to be in combat.”
In January 1864, a recruiting station for enlisting African American troops was established in Paducah, and Mulligan said Col. Richard Cunningham began openly recruiting for a heavy artillery regiment. He offered a $300 bounty, plus freedom for the enlistee and his family. Resolution 49, passed by the Kentucky General Assembly on George Washington’s Birthday, called such enlistments “impolitic,” and Kentucky Gov. Thomas Bramlette sent Lincoln a strongly-worded, nine-page letter of protest, Mulligan said.
Some effort was made to assuage the concerns of white Kentuckians, Mulligan said. Both Lincoln and Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Burbridge, then commander of the District of Kentucky, promised that black troops who enlisted in Kentucky would be trained out of state — Burbridge even made this a General Order (Number 34). Compensation of $300 was offered to the owners of slaves who enlisted. These conciliatory efforts were short lived, however, and in March of 1865 Congress passed a law granting freedom to the wives and children of those who enlisted in the U.S. Army, which included Kentucky.
By March 1864, open recruiting of African Americans was underway in all parts of Kentucky under the direction of Adjutant General Lorenzo Thomas and Brigadier General Augustus L. Chetlain, who recruited heavily in western Kentucky, Mulligan said. Thomas established recruiting camps in Paducah, Owensboro, Bowling Green, Lebanon, Louisville, Covington, Louisa, Camp Nelson in Jessamine County near Nicholasville, Fort Smith at Smithland, and at Camp Halleck at Columbus. Mulligan said more than 5,000 African Americans joined the United States Colored Troops (USCT) at Camp Nelson in Jessamine County alone, which Mulligan said was one of the largest concentrations in the country.
Mulligan concluded by saying that despite the restricted role that most black troops had during the war, this should not diminish what they did because they served, and by all accounts served well. He quoted Col. T.R. Weaver, commander of the 119th Infantry USCT, who described their actions in combat near Fort Donelson as follows: “As for the colored troops, they behaved nobly. There was not a single instance in which they did not surpass my expectations of them.”
“They enlisted to claim their freedom and to give lie to those who said black men lacked the qualities of manhood necessary to fight and be free,” Mulligan said at the conclusion of his talk. “They did their job, their risked and gave their lives for a nation that had enslaved them or held them in second class status. They earned the freedom of their people.”
