MURRAY – While snow is possible on Thursday, Murray’s official government weather observer says he doesn’t expect more than 3 inches to fall. However, much was still unknown Tuesday about the winter weather system headed this way, and conditions could change quickly.
Murray’s Justin Holland, official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that as of Tuesday, there was still much forecasters didn’t know about what to expect tomorrow, but what is known is that a weather system will be coming through the Tennessee Valley. He said the exact path of that system will determine if Calloway County gets any snow at all, and if so, how much.
“The exact track is still in question,” Holland said Tuesday. “The farther south it goes, the less snow we’ll get and the farther north it goes, the more snow we’ll get.”
Holland said another big question is how much moisture will make its way into the weather system. If moisture comes north from the Gulf of Mexico, snowfall totals will be higher, he said.
“It’s very cold out and the air is very, very dry, which means that it may snow from the clouds, but the dry air could cause the snowflakes to evaporate as it comes down and they would never make it to the ground,” Holland said. “So if the air can moisten up a bit and overcome the dryness, then we could have some snowfall. There are still a lot of questions that are still left to be answered, like the exact placement of where the low pressure is going to go. The perfect situation (for snow conditions) would be for the low pressure to track through south Tennessee through north Mississippi and north Alabama. When the low pressure tracks along that area, we typically get a pretty good snow, but if the low pressure tracks way south along the Gulf Coast, then the big snow typically goes south of us.”
As of Monday afternoon, the NWS was predicting a high of 28 degrees on Thursday and a low of 11. Because it will be so cold, Holland said forecasters are predicting an “all snow event.”
“Lots of times, we have a question around here of ‘Will it be ice? Will it be mixed? Will it be rain and then snow?’” Holland said. “With the cold air already in place, it seems like whatever does fall will be mainly snow. I don’t expect a big question of what will fall; the question is will it fall and how much? … If the storm track is ‘perfect’ and if the Gulf of Mexico opens up, we could be looking at 2-3 inches of snow, probably. It won’t be a big system and it won’t be enough to (create the need to stock up on groceries), but a snow accumulation will be likely if everything works out just right. But even if everything does not work out just right, I think we will still have some snow flurries and some light snow.”
A news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews in District 1 began pre-treating area highways on Tuesday to prepare for possible snow. Motorists should be alert today for slow-moving trucks on the move spraying brine on road surfaces. The KYTC District 1 supertanker will be spraying much of Interstate 24 at regular traffic speeds.
“Brine is sprayed on pavement that dries to leave a fine powder coating of salt that sticks on the road driving surface that is activated by falling snow,” the KYTC said. “Pre-treating initially improves driving conditions in the early hours of a snow and ice event, then makes it easier for crews to plow snow by keeping frozen precipitation from bonding to the pavement.
“Motorists are reminded to adjust their driving speed to meet localized weather conditions as the snow develops. Motorists are advised to monitor the developing forecast via area news media outlets or go to the National Weather Service Paducah Office page at https://www.facebook.com/NWSPaducah.”
KYTC also advised people to check the treads on their tires to make sure they are adequate. Many tire suppliers will provide a free tire tread check, the news release said.
The KYTC District 1 Snow & Ice Team will continue to monitor changing conditions as the system approaches on Thursday to ensure highway crews are ready to respond.
Holland said because of the extreme cold, people should take precautions to protect any outdoor pets, as well as checking their vehicle’s battery and making sure the vents outside their house are shut. He said it would also be smart to leave your faucet dripping Thursday night and Friday morning.
“People just need to be prepared and check the latest forecasts on Wednesday because more details and more specifics will become available (throughout the day) as the system is actually getting here,” Holland said.
