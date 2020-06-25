MURRAY — If predictions do materialize, this weekend could be one to remember for local photographers who enjoy capturing particularly striking sunrises and sunsets.
Justin Holland of Murray, official government observer with the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said Wednesday that an African dust storm is making its way to the United States and should help prime the sky for an impressive color display. He said the dust particles should begin affecting the skies above Calloway County by Friday.
“It’s probably going to come for us Friday through Sunday,” Holland said of the storm that, though not exactly rare for the United States, the intensity of this particular dust event is unusual.
“We get these once or twice a year, actually, but typically not to this extent. This time, it’s because the dust build up has been occurring a lot more than normal.”
There will be one negative aspect to the storm and that will be that the elevated dust levels in the air will cause distress for people with asthma or other respiratory-related medical conditions. Dr. Bob Hughes of Primary Care Medical Center said patients would be advised to take precautions.
“For anyone with asthma or COPD or other chronic conditions, it would probably be a good idea to go ahead and stay inside. Always, if you’re going to be having an increase of dust, that’s going to cause those problems to become worse,” Hughes said, noting that if patients did want to enjoy the scenery, they do have the option of wearing a mask, which has become a very prevalent thing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And that’s not a bad idea anyway right now,” he said, adding that he has had several conversations with patients this week about the coming storm. “Yes I have and they’re excited about it. I am too. I’m hoping to see some very good sunsets along Kentucky Lake this weekend.”
Holland said the African jet stream is the catalyst for the pending color show. He said the jet stream slowed considerably during May and into June and that has allowed a lot of dust from the continent’s Sahara Desert to accumulate, particularly on the west coast. In the past week to 10 days, though, the African jet, which travels east to west, has accelerated back to its usual speeds, meaning the dust of the worlds’s largest desert is coming with it.
“The National Weather Service has been able to track it going across the (Atlantic) ocean based on the visible satellite imaging and it’s in the Caribbean right now, down around Puerto Rico,” Holland said, adding that the east-to-west direction of the African jet is what propels tropical storm systems that typically start on the west coast of the continent and are able to travel across the Atlantic into the United States, as well as Central America.
“It will hit Texas probably (today), then it is going to get caught up in our jet stream (which travels west to east).”
Holland said the resulting dust particles will then stay in place over the eastern U.S. throughout the weekend, probably between 5,000 and 15,000 feet above the surface. He said there is little to no concern about this dust affecting the ground; he stressed this will not moderately resemble intense dust storms in desert regions that leave heavy accumulations of sand and dust on surfaces, and basically turn day to night.
“Once it does get here, it’s going to cause a lot of real pretty sunrises and sunsets with a lot of oranges and reds in the sky. It also will cause the daytime sky to look very milky, almost like a haze, very similar to when we get smoke from wild fires out west,’ he said. “The dust particles are going to scatter and those will reflect off the sun, so the sky will be more colorful early in the morning and late in the evening because of the reflection off the low sun angle.”
That is music to the ears of Lynn Grove resident Chuck Williams, who captures sunsets almost every evening at his residence. He said he is primed to take advantage of what the sky will offer this weekend.
“This pending dust storm may well be Christmas in June for landscape photographers in western Kentucky,” Williams said Wednesday. “My batteries are charged and my landscape lens attached and I’m ready for some early-morning and late-action.
“Here’s hoping the weather is good to us and we find many ‘framable’ moments in the days ahead.”
