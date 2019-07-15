MURRAY — The remnants of Hurricane Barry could dump as much as 3-5 inches of rainfall on the Murray-Calloway County area between today and Wednesday.
Justin Holland of Murray, the official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said over the weekend that this will not come in one continuous swath, which should help limit flooding. However, he said that from time to time, there could be individual storms that could produce as much as 1 to 2 inches quickly.
“That’s when you have to watch out for flash flooding,” Holland said, urging residents to pay attention to the weather the next few days. “Monitor your forecasts, keep up with where high water may be, because it won’t take any time at all for a quick storm to put a road under water.
“The track is going to go through Arkansas and Missouri, it appears, and that means we are going to be on the eastern side of the storm. In a tropical system, that is typically where you see the heaviest rainfall. I don’t think we’ll see rain the whole time it’s on top of us, but I definitely think we’ll see a few storms that will move through and drop a lot of rain.”
The heavy rain totals will be possible because of how slow the overall system is moving, he said.
Barry, the first hurricane of the 2019 season in the Atlantic region, made landfall as a Category 1 storm Saturday morning on the Louisiana coast. Sunday afternoon, Barry, which quickly was downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall, was still positioned over Louisiana and was expected to drop as much as 15 inches of rain on that state before slowly exiting late Sunday night or this morning.
Barry’s outer bands were reaching western Kentucky Sunday with some light showers only. Holland said that activity will intensify as today continues.
“We’re also going to have a small risk for some severe weather, mainly quick spinup tornadoes. Tropical systems are cyclones, which means they’re already spinning on their own. It won’t take much to develop rotation inside those bands and produce some tornadoes,” he said, adding that any tornadoes that form would probably not be of the major variety — EF-3 or higher. “Usually, you’re seeing EF-0s to maybe an EF-1 at the highest intensity, but if one of those hits your house, well, that’s obviously not going to be a minor thing.
“The thing you have to watch with tornadoes with a tropical system is that they will develop very quickly. In fact, they could develop so quickly that (the NWS) may not be able to pick them up on radar in time to issue a warning, so everybody is going to have to be paying close attention to the skies.
“Also, there is one other thing about tropical systems, and that is you’re not going to get a lot of lightning and thunder from this, so that will make it even tougher to sense that a tornado could be forming, because we’re so used to watching supercells that are so powerful and full of lightning. This isn’t going to be a situation where you can sense something is happening over in Missouri and you have more than a hour to get ready for it here in Calloway County. This could develop in just seconds.”
Holland also said hail should not be a factor with storms that do develop.
Behind Barry, Holland said locals can expect conditions more associated with summer to return. He said high temperatures should be moving into the low to mid-90s by the end of the week with heat index readings of 105 to 110 degrees.
“It’s going to get hotter than blue blazes around here, and that too is typical of what happens after a tropical system goes through here, because of so much moisture being associated with it,” he said.
