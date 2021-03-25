MURRAY — Forecasters are on the alert today for a possible severe weather outbreak that could include far-western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma had those areas in an enhanced risk for severe weather on Wednesday, which is the third level out of a five-level scale. That concerns Murray’s Justin Holland, an official government weather observer with the National Weather Service Office in Paducah.
“We are actually in a more serious situation (for today) than we were last week,” Holland said of how the Murray area was placed in a slight risk (Level 2) for an outbreak that occurred farther south in southwest Tennessee, as well as northern Mississippi and northern Alabama. There, the SPC had issued a high risk (Level 5).
At about mid-day Wednesday, the SPC moved a moderate risk area (Level 4) to just south of the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.
“As I said last week, though, people don’t need to get caught up in the levels. If you’re in a risk of any kind, you’re at risk for severe weather,” he said, noting that one of 2020’s biggest weather events, an EF-3 tornado that blasted nearby Nashville, Tennessee, then strengthened to an EF-4 in Cookeville, came during only a slight risk.
Holland said that today’s outbreak, should it happen, will feature strong straightline winds and tornadoes as the main threats. This would come with a second wave of activity that is expected to develop this afternoon. He said the time frame for this outbreak should be from 2 p.m. to about 7 p.m.
“We will have a first round early in the morning,” he said, noting that heavy rainfall and lightning would be the main results of that. “Now, if it clears out after that and we start getting breaks in the clouds toward mid-afternoon, we’re going to really be primed. That’s when the air is going to get unstable and the atmosphere is going to get juicy.”
What kept last week’s outbreak from having a strong impact locally is that early-morning rainfall continued in the Murray area for most of the day, keeping the temperature down. That limited instability.
“But, from what I’m seeing for (today), we are expected to have some periods where the clouds break and that’s a concern for me,” Holland said.
Holland said he is encouraged to know that a test of Murray and Calloway County’s tornado warning siren system was conducted last week. This included the sirens at Hazel, Murray and the Murray State University campus and Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas said every siren in the system performed as designed with no problems reported.
However, Holland strongly advises that these sirens should not be the primary means of receiving a warning.
“People need to have at least two, maybe more, ways of getting warnings,” he said of how local media, NOAA weather radio and social media are usually the most popular outlets. The CodeRED system that is free by visiting the Calloway County government website www.callowaycounty-ky.gov sends messages to phones or computers automatically and that is also another option.
