MURRAY – Calloway County could receive 2-4 inches of snow today, according to updated forecasts as of Wednesday afternoon.
Justin Holland, the National Weather Service’s official government weather observer for Murray, said the NWS has issued a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. With the NWS forecasting a 100% chance of precipitation, Holland said Calloway County could receive 2-4 inches of snow, and isolated pockets of the county could get more than that.
“The higher totals would be in the eastern part of the county toward Kentucky Lake, and the smaller totals would in the west toward Graves County,” Holland said. “I think the farther east you go toward central Kentucky, the better chance of them getting probably more than us, but 2-4 inches for Calloway (is likely). It still looks to be an all-snow event, and temperatures will be in the mid-20s most of the day Thursday. … It’s probably about a six to eight-hour window of snow.”
Holland said local residents’ morning commutes might be fine Thursday, but people should be prepared to encounter slick and snow-covered roads on the way home that afternoon and evening. Since it will be so cold, he said there was no doubt it would stick to the pavement. However, it is expected to be a dry, light snow, which should make it easier for snow plows to clear the roads once the snow stops.
After a couple of frigid days with highs in the 20s and the low in the lower teens, temperatures are expected to rebound over the weekend, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain is also forecast, with the NWS predicting a 40% chance of rain during the day Saturday and a 100% chance later that night.
“The snow will all be washed away and it will be a distant memory,” Holland said.
Ron Allbritten, the City of Murray’s street and solid waste manager, said city crews had been spraying the streets with a salt brine solution most of Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for the snow. Although brine ceases to be effective at preventing snow and ice from bonding to the pavement when it is below about 15 degrees, Allbritten said that because it has been unseasonably warm lately, the ground temperature should still be higher than that even after the air temperature drops steeply. He said Murray is also lucky this time around in that it will not rain before the snow comes, so the brine will not be washed away beforehand.
“The pretreating is basically to help clean up the snow faster,” Allbritten said. “It creates an insulator there between the pavement and the snow for when tires drive on it. It doesn’t bond as hard to the surface of the asphalt, which makes it easier to plow. And this is actually one of those times where we’re not getting any rain ahead of time, so it’s not going to washed off, making it one of the more ideal times to use the pretreating.”
Allbritten said that since the snow is expected to be dryer than usual, that should also make it easier to remove from roads.
“The dryer, powdery snow doesn’t pack as hard as wet, heavier snow does,” Allbritten said. “When you have a lot more moisture there, it freezes harder when you get a really cold temperature.”
