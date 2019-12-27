MURRAY — It was too warm for a white Christmas in Murray and Calloway County, and the day tied for the warmest Christmas on record.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said the high Wednesday was 71, which tied the record set in 2016 for the warmest Dec. 25 in the county. Holland said that temperatures Thursday were higher than normal, but failed to break any other records.
“We have been in a very warm pattern this week, we haven’t broken any other records besides Christmas day,” Holland said. “We do have a big rainmaker coming in for this weekend.”
Holland said that there is a chance for some good rainfall over the weekend, and a chance of some flooding in flood-prone areas.
“Saturday and Sunday look fairly wet, with rainfall totals of probably 1 to 2 inches,” he said. “Severe weather is not expected; there could be some thunder and lightning and things, but I am really not expecting anything severe. All of that should stay to the south.
“But any time we get this warm this time of the year, it always is a bit of concern for severe weather. But luckily, I think we are going to dodge a bullet this weekend.”
Holland said the county has been experiencing a brief dry spell for about nine to 10 days. He said that those conditions would likely return following the weekend system.
“We will probably dry out again for Monday and Tuesday, and it will be cooler,” Holland said. “Nothing majorly cold, just your typical temperatures for this time of year with lows in the 30s and lows in the 40s.”
