MURRAY – While the recent damp weather has kept early June from being scorching hot so far, people in western Kentucky can expect that to change after this week.
While Tuesday’s high was in the upper 80s and the air was quite humid because of a Monday night thunderstorm, the temperature is expected to mostly stay in the 70s for the rest of this week, with thunderstorms possible today and Friday. However, by Sunday, the National Weather Service is predicting the high to be back in the 80s, and it is expected to climb into the 90s by the middle of next week.
Murray’s Justin Holland, official government weather observer for NWS’s Paducah office, said all the recent rains have helped keep the early June temperatures lower than average.
“The past couple of weeks have been a bit cooler than we typically see for the month of June, but there are signs of it getting hot toward the end of next week,” Holland said. “We’ve been in a wet pattern in the past few days, and that will continue for the rest of this week. Then there will be a dome of high pressure that will dominate the Tennessee Valley late next week that will cut off the rain, and it will mean a lot of sunny, hot days with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. We’ll probably have some heat index values probably from 100 to 105.”
With sweltering days on the horizon, Holland said this week would be a good time to make sure you air conditioner is blowing cold-enough air or to buy some extra fans to get ready.
“The second part of June, probably mid-to-late June, will be a lot hotter than what the first part of June has been,” Holland said. “That’s nothing new; we always have hot spells in the summertime, but the question always is how long do those hot spells last? Sometimes, the hot spells will just be a couple of days and then we’ll get a cold front or other event and it cools things down. (On the other hand) if the hot pressure is strong enough, it will keep all the cold fronts at bay to where they stay to our north.
“So the question is, how long will it stay hot? The longer you go out in time, two to three weeks, the weather models are not very accurate, so it’s very hard to say how long this hot spell will last, but it should be here for at least a few days and we’ll just have to see how it pans out after that. But starting probably about next Wednesday through the following weekend, we can definitely expect very hot and humid weather that we’ve not seen much this year so far.”
