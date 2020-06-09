MURRAY — One of the earliest tropical weather systems on record is expected to bring high winds and possibly tornadoes to western Kentucky today.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will be moving through the area today and although heavy rains with the system are forecast to stay well west of the Mississippi River, there could be some rough moments east of that boundary. Justin Holland of Murray, an official government observer with the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said Monday that residents will need to monitor things throughout today.
“The main threat for us is going to be what are known as strong gradient winds up to 40 mph and there is a small chance of a brief spin-up tornado, but the problem is those types of tornadoes are very hard to warn people about because they develop very quickly and dissipate very quickly,” Holland said. “The good news is they don’t last very long and tend to be on the weak side, EF-0 to EF-1.
“But if we actually do get one and people get damage at their place, that’s a problem and it only takes one.”
Holland said the winds are expected to remain in the 35 to 40 mph range most of the day, from the time the system arrives in the early-morning hours through tonight. He said power outages could result from the winds blowing that strong for that long, but he also said that because conditions have been rather dry lately, the threat of trees being uprooted from those winds should be low.
“Now,if we get a few breaks in the clouds and the sun pops out, we could get a stronger storm with 60 or 70 mph winds and that would cause problems,” he said, going back a few weeks to when a storm suddenly strengthened east of Murray and caused damage to the Cherry Corner community, resulting in numerous trees being snapped, power being lost and the steeple of a church being removed.
“The good news about this system tracking so far west in central Missouri is we don’t have to worry about a significant flash flood threat. I’d say we’ll get about half an inch to an inch from this system. That would also be some fairly good news because we need some rain. It’s been a few days since we had some and after this system gets by us, we’ll be dry the next several days, so it’ll be nice for the farmers to get a drink of water for their crops.”
Monday morning, western Kentucky was in a marginal risk area for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma. However, that was upgraded to a slight risk by the afternoon.
Cristobal is the third tropical system to form in the Atlantic Ocean region this year, with that region’s season having started June 1. Two systems formed in late May. The NWS said that this is the earliest in a year for three storms to have formed in the Atlantic region and this will be one of the earliest times of the year for a tropical system to ever move through western Kentucky.
