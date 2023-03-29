MURRAY – While it’s too early to know for certain, severe storms could hit Calloway County on Friday, one week after a thunderstorm that dropped just over 3 inches of rain in several hours. 

Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service, said a large part of the entire region has been listed by the NWS as being at “enhanced risk” for Friday afternoon into the evening. That means the expected weather could hit elsewhere, but Calloway County should be prepared for the possibility.

