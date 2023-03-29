MURRAY – While it’s too early to know for certain, severe storms could hit Calloway County on Friday, one week after a thunderstorm that dropped just over 3 inches of rain in several hours.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service, said a large part of the entire region has been listed by the NWS as being at “enhanced risk” for Friday afternoon into the evening. That means the expected weather could hit elsewhere, but Calloway County should be prepared for the possibility.
“We have another strong system coming in from the west during the day Friday and early Friday night,” Holland said. “We are in an ‘enhanced risk’ with it still being three days out (as of Tuesday), and that's a pretty big deal. The Storm Prediction Center put us in the enhanced risk eye on Monday, so it's been with us for four days out. They typically don't do that unless they're very confident in strong to severe storms.”
Holland noted that even though the area under enhanced risk is large, severe weather will likely only hit smaller, localized areas. As Friday gets closer, a much clearer picture of the risk will emerge, he said.
“It may be well to our northwest and it may be well to our southwest, and we may be stuck in the middle where we just get normal thunderstorms,” Holland said. “Just because our outlook is in the enhanced risk, it doesn’t mean that we'll get severe weather. … It comes down to how much instability we get during that day. So if we get a lot of cloud cover and get some rain Friday morning, then that will lessen the severe threat later on during the day. I see this a lot, where they'll say there's a pretty good chance of severe storms, but if the clouds hang with us and we get a lot of showers and thunderstorms in the first part of the day, that will help to not make the atmosphere so unstable late in the day when the cold front comes.”
Holland said that while rain and clouds Friday morning would lessen the chance of severe weather later in the day, a break in the clouds would likely cause the temperature to rise in the afternoon. He said that could potentially develop “surface base instability,” which often leads to strong to severe storms. Holland said that if severe storms do make their way to Calloway County on Friday, the possible effects could include large hail, heavy winds or tornadoes.
“Although the threat can be seen a few days out, exactly what will occur will not be known until the day, so this is a good example of why everybody needs to prepare,” Holland said. “They need to have a safety plan in place because we're getting into the heart of the storm season. April and May are the two busiest months we have for severe weather, and with April starting this weekend, we are approaching the severe weather season.
“Looking farther down the road, it looks like we will have another severe threat at some point next week. So when I tell people several days out about a threat, I’m just giving them a heads-up notice that it's possible sometime in the next few days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.