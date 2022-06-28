MURRAY – While the latest heat wave may be over, the current dry spell is expected to last until at least Friday, making problems worse for area farmers.
“The excessive heat wave ended Saturday, and the high was only about 85 degrees Sunday because we stayed mostly cloudy,” said Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office. “Most of the county was dry Sunday, and we did not officially pick up any measurable rainfall. In the city of Murray and the north end of the county, there were a couple of light showers on Sunday, but even those areas probably picked up about a 10th of an inch or less.”
While temperatures will likely climb back into the low 90s by Thursday, Holland said this week will be much cooler than the last two weeks, with Tuesday’s high in the low 80s. With a very low dew point today, it should feel quite pleasant, and Holland said the sky will be a deep shade of blue, which is an indication that the air is very dry.
“There is another system that will approach the area probably Friday night and Saturday, but I think most of Friday will probably be dry,” Holland said. “Saturday looks to be the best chance of rain we’ve had for quite some time. (Monday was) day 20 of no measurable rain. … Friday would be 24, so you’re talking about 3 1/2 weeks of no measurable rain until the next system comes, and the system this weekend may not be a widespread rain. It may just be hit-and-miss like it was on Sunday.”
Holland noted that while Calloway County remains mostly dry, there were large rain totals Sunday in southern Illinois – with some spots getting as much as 4 inches – and portions of Ballard and McCracken counties had more than an inch of rain.
“Some people in the region did get a good rain Sunday, but most of the folks around here in Calloway missed out,” Holland said. “There are indications of us turning wet in the long term – (possibly) the 6-10-day range or the 8-14 day-range – so I don’t think this drought will get much worse. We’re currently in a stage zero (D0), which means ‘abnormally dry.’ The next stage would be D1, which would be a moderate drought, and we could go up to a moderate drought when the new Drought Index comes out at Thursday. The National Weather Service puts that out every Thursday, so we’ll just have to wait and see, but I would not be surprised if we get upgraded to a D1.”
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the D0 category means an area is going into drought, with short-term dryness slowing planting and growth of crops or pastures. The Drought Index categories beyond D0 and D1 (moderate drought) are D2 (severe), D3 (extreme) and D4 (exceptional). Holland said that while long-range forecasts indicate there could be some relief from the dryness on the way in July, he worries that the rain might be too late for Calloway County farmers that don’t have access to an irrigation system.
“I don’t look for us to get up to a severe drought and a D2, but a D1 is definitely possible,” Holland said. “This year is very similar to the June we had back 10 years ago in 2012, when we had a very, very hot and very, very dry June. But things could be a lot worse. The people in Marion have had their local lake (Lake George) breached and they’re having to haul water in from outside counties just to supply the citizens there with drinking water.”
Holland said that with Independence Day approaching, people will need to use extreme caution setting off amateur fireworks over the weekend if Saturday doesn’t bring the needed rain. If a D1 drought does start this week and continues through the weekend, it could also mean problems for professional fireworks displays in the area, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.