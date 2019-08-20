MURRAY — It has been hot and humid in Murray for the past of couple weeks, with high heat indexes prompting the need for residents to stay cool.
While Monday saw a heat index just shy of a heat advisory, Justin Holland, observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, said residents should still exercise caution in the coming days as high temperatures continue.
“We stayed just under the heat advisory threshold (Monday), the maximum heat index was going to be 103 (Monday), and it should be the same thing (today),” Holland said. “Not quite as hot and humid as it was about a week or so ago whenever we got up to the 110, 115-degree range. It is still hot, and people still need to take some precautions so far as finding lots of shade and drinking plenty of water and things like that.”
Holland said there will be a daily chance of afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms through Friday.
“It will not rain all those places all day long; in fact some areas will probably stay dry,” he said. “But there will at least be some action on the radar the next few afternoons. One spot of the county may get a quick downpour with a lot of lightning, and one part of the county may stay dry.”
Holland said that the area may also be moving toward a wetter pattern than has been experienced in recent weeks. He said that while the county is not under a drought, it has been very dry in the area.
“We are getting very dry; we are not officially in a drought,” Holland said. “We are getting dry, it doesn’t take a smart person to take a look at the grass and tell that is not as green as it was a few weeks ago.”
Holland said a cold front will probably come through the area Thursday or Thursday night, which should drop temperatures to the mid-80s.
