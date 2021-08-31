MURRAY — Murray weather observer Justin Holland said that the track of the remnants of Hurricane Ida should prevent major weather effects from being felt in western Kentucky.
Holland, an official government observer with the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said that because the track is expected to take the storm well southeast of Murray, the result should be limited effects, except for maybe outdoors activities being altered. He said that, as of Monday, no severe weather was expected to be produced and, of particular concern in the wake of last weekend’s catastrophe in Middle Tennessee, no major flooding is expected as well.
“It’s looking like we may receive a half-inch to two inches here in Calloway County,” Holland said, emphasizing that the heaviest amounts are expected in the easternmost areas of the county, where a flash flood watch is in effect through tonight, when all rain associated with Ida is forecast to end.
“Now, a couple of days ago, the track was farther to west and we were being put in an area for 3 to 6 inches. The track has drifted farther and farther to the south and east since then, southeast of Nashville (Tennessee), which is good for us.”
Ida came ashore Sunday in Louisiana as a powerful category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. It had been downgraded to a tropical storm Monday as its center moved into Mississippi and was expected to make a sharp eastward turn into southern Tennessee Monday night.
Holland said the heaviest rain should fall this morning into early this evening in western Kentucky. He said winds could reach 25 to 30 mph, which may bring some tree branches and limbs down, but should not threaten whole trees.
Farther to the south in flood-stricken Waverly, Tennessee and surrounding areas, Holland said that, while ideas about any rainfall probably has its residents on edge, he believes that, while 2 to 4 inches forecast there could cause some problems, it will not be close to approaching last weekend.
“You’ve got to remember, they had 17 inches of rain. Nobody expected that much,” he said of how that amount eventually allowed a wall of water and debris to rush eastward out of the higher hills west of Waverly and into the city. More than 20 people died.
Holland also said good news lies past today. He said conditions heading into the Labor Day weekend may bring some of the best weather western Kentucky has seen in a long time, not just because temperatures will be mild but because smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest will be removed, enabling a haze over the area to be cleared.
