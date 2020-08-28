MURRAY — The remnants of Hurricane Laura will move through western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee today and are expected to bring some potentially rough weather.
Justin Holland of Murray, an official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said Thursday that it is appearing that the center of the storm will be just north of Calloway County, meaning a double whammy could be in store for residents.
“That means we’re going to be getting the southeastern part of the storm, which is the strongest,” Holland said, referring to what is known as the lower-right quadrant. This is where severe weather for landfalling hurricanes usually resides, including tornadoes.
"With this, we’ll have sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph, but we could have gusts of up to 40 or 50 mph and possibly higher. I’m not saying we’ll get tornadoes here in Calloway County, but there is a good chance someone in western Kentucky or Tennessee will. These won’t be your spring-time tornadoes that come from supercells. They’ll be quick spin-ups, which you typically see with these systems, EF-0 to EF-1. However, as we know around here, it doesn’t matter if one hits you. You’re going to have damage and they can be dangerous.”
Holland said that, along with the wind threat, there will also be a flood threat as Laura’s heaviest bands could generate rainfall of up to 2 or 3 inches per hour. However, with the center moving very quickly from west to east out of Arkansas and Missouri, he said that flooding potential could be a little limited and will not be as big of a threat as the wind.
Flooding could, however, become a more pronounced threat as the weekend progresses. Holland said several mesoscale systems are forecast to move through the area through early next week, which could send rain totals to a high level.
Laura blasted into the Louisiana coast just after midnight Thursday as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph and higher gusts. This was significantly stronger than expected and was barely below the highest level a hurricane can achieve, category 5.
Holland said Laura was expected to quickly weaken throughout Thursday and would be a tropical depression by the time it reaches western Kentucky today. He said the expected time frame is that the first part of a two-part event will begin at about 10 a.m. when the heaviest rain bands arrive, as well as the wind. By the afternoon, the center will pass to the east, bringing a more sustained and lighter rain system that will continue until about 10 p.m.
Holland said residents probably need to think about making sure vehicles are not beneath trees or power poles today, as they could come down due to the winds. He also recommends homeowners moving lawn furniture indoors, if possible, along with putting outdoor potted plants in places protected from wind.
“My advice is that if you see a thunderstorm coming, go ahead and take cover, because the weather service will have a very difficult time putting out warnings,” he said. “These are going to be isolated tornadoes and it will be a situation where the weather service may see a rotation on the scan one minute, then, on their next scan five minutes later, it will be gone.”
