MURRAY — People in Murray and Calloway County can expect mild weather this week, and potentially wet conditions beginning Thursday.
Murray’s Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office, said conditions should be mild this week, with a small rain system moving through the area tonight and Tuesday morning. He also said temperatures should see highs in the 40s during the week.
“It will be a fairly mild week; we will have temperatures into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday for highs, with a very small rain system for (tonight) and very early Tuesday morning,” Holland said. “Not expecting much, maybe just a couple of light showers.”
Holland said the big thing to watch this week would be two large rain systems that will be making their way into the county Thursday night.
“The big thing is going to be Thursday night into Friday and next weekend,” he said. “We have two very large rainstorm systems that will move into the region late this week into the weekend. That has the capability of producing some big rainfall totals.”
Holland said the county is already very wet, and that the systems might have the potential to produce between 3 to 6 inches of rain Thursday night through Sunday.
“It does not look like we have to worry about any snow or ice,” Holland said. “It will be all rain, as temperatures will be well above freezing.”
Holland said he did expect some flooding as a result of the system, and said he would expect the county road department to have to close some roads prone to flooding.
“We could have a lot of flooding if the current forecast holds, but with us being so far out, we can’t get too much of a specific forecast yet,” he said. “But it does appear we will have a lot of rain that will cover a period of several days, and cause some issues for the county road department. Some drivers need to be prepared to maybe take alternate paths.”
Holland said that roads be closed in the county due to flooding is common, especially during this time of year.
“Rain and water does not drain very well this time of year,” he said. “There are still a lot of leaves left over from late in the fall, and the ground does not absorb the water as well as it does in the summertime.”
Holland said the county is coming off of two recent rain systems in the past two weeks where the county had nearly 2 inches of rain during each system.
“If we add another 3 or 4 or 5 inches this coming weekend, it could spell a big problem,” he said.
Holland said that while rain is expected, it is too early to tell if severe weather will also be a part of the coming systems.
