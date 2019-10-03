MURRAY — Regional media reports that the Murray area set an all-time record for the month of September of lack of rain are not true, says a National Weather Service official.
Justin Holland, who is the official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said Wednesday that a system that generated four-tenths of an inch of rainfall last week was enough to prevent a new record from being set. Multiple media reports have indicated that Murray only recorded one-tenth of an inch of a rain in September, which would have set a new mark for the driest September ever.
“So that means we had the fourth-driest September on record,” Holland said. He believes daily information he sends to the NWS office may not have been received for last Thursday, Sept. 26, which is when the Murray area experienced its most significant rain in several weeks. This came after trace amounts had been recorded from a very minor system a few days earlier.
“I think I need to call them back and get that fixed because I know it’s been posted a lot (on social media),” Holland added.
Still, while September did not set a record for lack of rain, Holland said it did, in fact, set a new all-time mark for heat, which was not, in his opinion, a good thing.
“This is awful, absolutely awful,” he said of how the heat has enveloped western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee for the past several weeks in a heat wave that is not supposed to happen this time of year, and certainly isn’t supposed to last this long.
September numbers show that the Murray area averaged high temperatures of 92 degrees, some 10 degrees above normal. The highest temperature recorded was 97 degrees on Sept. 16. And the record breaking has continued into October as the high temperature Wednesday of 97 set a new mark for the all-time hottest day in October.
“We’ve always had spells and hot and cold around here,” Holland said, addressing the ongoing argument of whether or not global warming is to blame for the searing heat of this year. “Yes, the global weather is changing and, yes, it is slowly warming, but there have always been periods of hot weather. Some of the records we’re breaking, in fact, go all the way back to the 1930s, so that tells you it was very hot even back then.
“Still, September has been the hottest month of the year so far, hotter than either July or August and sure is strange.”
However, it appears the record-breaking heat wave is about to be broken. Holland said a cold front, though containing no rain, will begin being felt Friday as high temperatures only reach the upper 70s. A second cold front is expected to arrive Monday and will result in highs in the low 70s early next week.
There is also a chance for some needed rains Monday.
“It will range from nothing to about half an inch and it will probably be scattered so not everybody will get rain. Hopefully, it will be enough to settle some of the dust around here. I know that’s giving a lot of people problems right now with allergies,” he said.
In addition, Calloway County has been in what Holland said is a Stage 1 drought. However, new assessments are expected to be released today and he said there is a good chance the county could be placed in a Stage 2 or even Stage 3 drought category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.