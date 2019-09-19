MURRAY — High temperatures and dry conditions continued to dominate in Calloway County this week, as record highs and a lack of rainfall prompted the City of Murray to institute a city-wide burn ban until further notice.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, said people in the county could get a respite from the higher temperatures by the start of next week. He said that dry conditions, however, are likely to continue, with Holland expecting the county to be under a drought advisory today.
Holland said Murray broke a record Monday with a temperature of 97 degrees, breaking the previously highest recorded temperature for that day of 96 in 1939.
“The month of September will probably go down as one of the top five warmest that we have ever had for the whole month, but those numbers won’t be known until the first days of October,” Holland said. “We will gradually cool down a little bit this weekend due to more cloud cover. So instead of highs close to 95, we are talking about 86 to 90.”
Holland said there was also the possibility of some rain in the forecast, but he added that would not be enough to provide much relief.
“We have been stuck in a very hot pattern,” he said. “We have been dominated by a high pressure system that is keeping all the clouds and rainfall away. That high pressure should start to weaken this weekend and a cold front will get close to the region about Sunday or Monday that could spark a couple of rain showers, but nothing widespread. Totals would be very light if we got any rain at all. Some areas will probably miss out, but a few lucky people might get less than a quarter inch.”
Holland said the county should be in a stage one or two drought as of today. He said that while the city has instituted a burn ban, the county government has yet to do so. That being said, he stressed that residents should still exercise extreme caution in the current conditions until more rainfall visits the region.
