MURRAY – Murray’s official government weather observer said Tuesday that today’s threat of severe thunderstorms is as great as any since December’s tornado outbreak in this region, so Calloway County residents should be prepared for the worst.
Justin Holland, official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through much of this morning before a possible break in the mid-to-late afternoon.
“We may even have some breaks in the clouds with some sun beating through, and if that were to occur, then the atmosphere would become very unstable for what is to come later on Wednesday afternoon into the evening,” Holland said. “We have a strong cold front that will be coming through here Wednesday evening, and there’s probably going to be a lot of instability with a lot of wind shear. This will set the stage for some supercell thunderstorms to develop out ahead of the main line, so we could have a couple of rounds.
“The first round will probably be in the 4 to 6 o’clock time frame, and those will be the individual supercells. Those storms would pose the biggest tornado threat, as well as a large hail threat. Then once those push off to the east, we will have to deal with a squall line of thunderstorms that will be associated with the cold front itself. That will come through probably between 9 o’clock to midnight Wednesday night, and that would be more of a straight line, damaging wind threat.”
Holland said the possible late afternoon/early evening supercells might miss Calloway County because they will likely be scattered. However, the squall line is very likely to come through tonight.
“This is going to be a pretty big threat; it’s probably the biggest threat of severe weather we’ve had since the December outbreak that struck Mayfield, so people need to brush up on their severe weather safety tips,” Holland said. “They need to know you know the difference between a tornado watch (in which conditions are ripe for a tornado) and a tornado warning (in which a tornado or rotating clouds have been spotted in the area).”
Holland said everyone should make sure to have at least two ways to receive weather watches and warnings. An NOAA weather radio is recommended in addition to keeping track of the storms through commercial radio or TV or through official weather social media accounts. Holland noted there are also several weather mobile apps available to download.
If you live in a mobile home, Holland advised that you have an alternate place to go if a tornado watch is issued by the NWS. If you wait until a warning is issued, there will likely not be enough time to drive somewhere else before dangerous weather hits, he said.
Holland said people should make sure to have the shelter in their home stocked with supplies like water, flashlights and batteries. He said it is also a good idea to have something hard – such as a football or bicycle helmet – to protect your head.
“You should also wear tennis shoes because if your house is damaged during the tornado, after it’s over, you’re going to be walking outside where there’s sharp objects like glass and nails,” Holland said. “So you want to protect your feet and you want to protect your head, and if you can do that before you take shelter, then you will be better off and you’ll be prepared for what’s to come during the tornado and after it’s over.”
Although it could be a harrowing few hours tonight, Holland said the good news is that today’s storm system appears to be the only severe weather predicted for the next week or so.
