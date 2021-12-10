MURRAY – Although there might not be any severe weather at all Friday night, if it does come, the storms will probably be quite intense because of the unseasonably warm temperatures and moisture in the atmosphere, Murray’s official government weather observer said Thursday.
Justin Holland, the National Weather Service’s official government weather observer for Murray, said the time frame in question is from about 9 p.m. Friday through about 6 a.m. Saturday. He said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center on Thursday morning upgraded the region’s thunderstorm risk category for Friday night to a Level 3 (enhanced), which means numerous severe storms are possible. There are five risk categories, with Level 1 (marginal) meaning isolated severe thunderstorms are possible; Level 2 (slight) meaning scattered severe storms are possible; Level 4 (moderate) meaning widespread severe storms are likely; and Level 5 (high) meaning widespread severe storms are expected.
Holland said the current weather outlook is unusual because while Calloway County’s chance of precipitation for Friday night was 90% as of Thursday afternoon, it’s possible there will be no severe weather. This is in contrast to Sunday night, when he said severe weather was nearly guaranteed, though that didn’t necessarily mean there would be a tornado like the one that swept through a 10-mile stretch of southern Calloway County. Holland said a Level 3 threat might be issued four or five times a year, but it is very rare for December. A Level 4 might be issued once or twice a year, while Level 5 only comes about every three or four years, he said.
“People need to be prepared for the worst because the potential is there (for severe storms tonight), but potential doesn’t always mean reality,” Holland said. “So just because the potential is there, it doesn’t mean we will have a tornado. People need to understand the potential is big, but there’s also a strong possibility we don’t see anything at all.”
The reason for the uncertainty has to do with a “cap,” or “lid” in the atmosphere. The NOAA’s weather glossary defines a cap as a “layer of relatively warm air aloft, usually several thousand feet above the ground, which suppresses or delays the development of thunderstorms. Air parcels rising into this layer become cooler than the surrounding air, which inhibits their ability to rise further and produce thunderstorms. As such, the cap often prevents or delays thunderstorm development even in the presence of extreme instability. However, if the cap is removed or weakened, then explosive thunderstorm development can occur.”
“I like to explain that it’s like a lid on a pot,” Holland said. “If the lid is on the pot, you cannot get thunderstorms to develop. But as soon as that lid comes off, you get a rapid explosion of thunderstorms to develop. All of the forecast models (as of Thursday afternoon) are saying that this lid, or this cap, will hold well into the night. The question is, will it come off? Some models say it will and some models are saying that it will not. So we have the possibility of getting some severe weather, but we’re not guaranteed to see it like we were Sunday night.”
Holland said that even though severe storms are not guaranteed, the conditions will be ripe for such an event. He said a low pressure is tracking northwest of Murray, the center of the low pressure system will be moving from mid-Missouri up through northern Illinois and Murray will be south of a warm front and east of a cold front. The high temperature on Friday will be above 70 degrees and the dew point will be much higher than usual for this time of year, Holland added.
“We will have a very high dew point, which is the amount of moisture that’s in the air,” Holland said. “We’ll have a dew point in the mid-to-upper-60s, and for that to occur at this time of year about two weeks before Christmas is almost unheard-of. Those are average dew points we typically see in July and August. That shows how sticky and muggy the air is, so Friday afternoon, the air is going to feel almost tropical outside. And with the approaching cold front to the west, if the clouds break Friday afternoon, it will add some instability to the air because the sun would pop out and make temperatures rise even more. That would help to break that cap Friday night. If it stays cloudy and gray all day and we don’t see much sunshine, that will leave the cap on the atmosphere a lot longer.
“If the cap does break, the severe level of the storms could be a lot worse than what it was Sunday night. That means we could have more tornadoes across the Tennessee Valley and those tornadoes could be a lot stronger than what we had earlier this week. On Sunday night, we had EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes across Kentucky and Tennessee, but we very well could have some EF-2’s or EF-3’s, possibly even an isolated EF-4 if the cap does break.”
Holland said everyone should have a plan before they go to bed tonight and do not need to wait to see if a tornado warning is issued. He advised paying close attention to your NOAA weather radio if you have one and also paying attention to TV and radio weather updates. He said it would also be wise to tie down any loose outdoor Christmas decorations and secure any deck or lawn furniture you might have.
