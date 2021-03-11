MURRAY — With forecasts calling for as much as 2 inches of rain this weekend in western Kentucky, it would probably be understandable for residents to be a bit nervous.
In fact, the initial thought might be something to the extent of “here we go again.” That happens after an area experienced one of its worst flash flooding events about two weeks earlier, which is what happened in Murray and Calloway County, courtesy of between 5 and 6.5 inches of rain falling, depending on what part of the county one resides.
The result was cars floating, some buildings becoming waterlogged and numerous streets and roads not only going under water, but being damaged to the point that heavy repairs will be required. So, with this weekend approaching, visions of these scenes are likely to cause flashbacks.
However, Murray’s Justin Holland, an official government weather observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said this weekend’s rains should be different from what occurred on Feb. 28.
“People need to know that it is going to rain and they will need their raincoats, boots and umbrellas to stay dry,” Holland said Wednesday of a system that was expected to start bringing showers perhaps as early as this morning and continue through Monday. “But it’s not going to be raining the whole time. It’ll be off and on over a three or four-day stretch, so, no, we shouldn’t have a whole lot of flooding problems this time.
“Now, if we do get an isolated storm or we do have some rain that ends up raining over the same area, then we could have some issues, but I’m not anticipating something widespread like we had several weeks ago.”
Holland said there are some dynamics in place that should help minimize the potential for flooding.
He said the first inhibiting factor will be the ground. It is much warmer and softer now than it was on Feb. 28, as the area was barely a week removed from a two-week stretch that had brought three winter storms and Arctic-like temperatures.
“That rain was coming after a big snow and ice event and the ground was also still hard as a rock,” he said. “When the ground is hard like that, water doesn’t absorb nearly as well. It kind of just sits and doesn’t go anywhere. So when that really heavy rain came, the water had nowhere to go.
“This time, we’re coming off a 10-day period of no rain and it has become much warmer since then, so that water will seep into the ground much better. And, again, this is not expected to come in one big rain. It’s going to be drawn out.”
Holland said Sunday and Monday could bring rumbles of thunder to go with the rain, but he said, as of Wednesday, forecasts are calling for the storms to remain below severe limits.
