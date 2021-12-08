CALLOWAY COUNTY – The F-1 tornado that swept through Calloway County early Monday morning was a reminder how the public needs to be better prepared and educated to respond to dangerous weather at a moment’s notice, said Justin Hollland, official government weather observer for Murray.
A survey team from Paducah’s National Weather Service office traveled to Calloway County Monday afternoon to study the damage left behind by the severe storm that ripped through the southwest and southeast parts of the county. According to the office’s preliminary report, the team determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down at 3:34 a.m. three miles northeast of Lynnville and ended at 3:43 a.m. four miles southwest of Murray. The estimated peak winds were 100 mph with a maximum width of 500 yards, and the length of the tornado’s path was 10 miles.
The NWS summary said trees snapped or were uprooted and many large tree branches were down. Three large pole barns were destroyed, and there was structural damage to nearby houses, including roofs, and vehicle damage. Luckily, there were no deaths or injuries reported.
Holland said any time severe weather hits, he is reminded just how many people are unprepared for the worst and how little the average person knows about the warning systems Calloway County has in place. For one thing, Holland said it is important for people to learn exactly what the tones from the county’s tornado sirens sound like. Located on the Murray State University campus, a couple of other Murray locations and Hazel, the sirens sound whenever a tornado warning is in effect. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado, while the tornado warning means one has been spotted or there is strong rotation on Doppler radar.
“A lot of people really don’t know the difference in the sounds the tornado sirens make,” Holland said. “The siren makes two different types of sounds. When the tornado warning is issued, it is a wavering type of sound, where it cuts in and cuts out. It will get really loud for about two seconds and then it will get somewhat faint for a couple of seconds. Once the storm has passed and the all-clear is given, the siren is just a steady tone. Whenever we test the sirens every three months, (the news release in the newspaper) it always includes what the two different sounds meant.
“You would be amazed at how many people don’t know the difference. Once they heard the steady tone (early Monday), they thought the tornado was coming back because once the tornado warning had expired, they expected the tornado sirens to stop. But when the all-clear is given and the tornado warning has expired, the all-clear sound will still sound for a few minutes. I really wish the public would get educated on that.”
Holland said many county residents also need to familiarize themselves with the exact location of their home on the map. Somewhat surprisingly, Holland said he has encountered many people who don’t know if they are affected by a tornado warning in a specific area.
“People need to brush up on their geography skills,” Holland said. “A lot of people don’t know if they live in the south portion or the north portion of the county and they don’t know what roads they live close to. They always need to know what part of the county they live in, because if the tornado warning is for southern Calloway County and you live in Midway or New Concord, that means you.”
Holland noted that while the county’s tornado sirens are an important means of warning the public, everyone needs to understand that they are designed to be heard outdoors and not from the inside of your home. He recommended that everyone keep a NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radio so they have a reliable way to receive warnings in addition to radio, TV and their smartphones.
Of course, getting enough advance warning of a tornado or other severe weather is not worth much if you don’t take the appropriate actions to protect yourself and your family.
“People need to have a severe weather safety plan in place before the tornado warning is issued,” Holland said. “Too many people make the mistake – just like Monday morning at 3:30 – when the sirens went off, people panicked. They didn’t know what to do and didn’t know where to go. And too many people think that living in a trailer is safe place to be, but being in a trailer or mobile home is the absolute worst place you can be during a tornado. Therefore, they need to get to a safe, well-built building like a restaurant, a gas station, Walmart – wherever they can get to get out of that trailer. If a good, sturdy building is not available, they need to find a ditch or a creek – something they can lie flat in and stay low.”
Holland said the risk of severe weather should be low over the next couple of days, but conditions could be right for a tornado or more severe weather later this week.
“It’s going to be chilly this week and quiet until about Friday, and then Friday and Saturday will be active again with another strong system coming,” Holland said. “We’ll have some more thunderstorms late Friday and into the night. It’s too early to know if those will be strong or severe, but it will be very warm on Friday afternoon. It will be close to 70 degrees, so that will make the atmosphere conducive for the possibility of some more strong storms. We’ll just have to wait and see if other (factors) come into play, but it will definitely be warm on Friday with an approaching cold front. That’s very similar to the setup we had Friday night and Monday morning.”
Calloway County wasn’t the only location in the region to experience severe storms Monday. The NWS also identified an EF-0 tornado – which is the mildest type – that touched down at 3:23 a.m. in the Graves County community of Wingo. Estimated peak winds reached 85 mph, and the path length was 5.1 miles. The maximum width was 100 yards. It mainly brought several trees and large branches down, and also caused damage to a few barns and a chicken house, the NWS summary said.
Other tornadoes within the Paducah NWS office’s jurisdiction included an EF-1 tornado that hit West Frankfort, Illinois at 10:21 p.m. Sunday and another EF-1 that hit Elkton, the Todd County seat, at 4:33 a.m. Monday.
In the Middle Tennessee region, the Nashville NWS office identified EF-0 tornadoes in Trousdale County, Lawrence County, northeast Overton County and Pickett County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.