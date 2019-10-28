MURRAY — Trick-or-treaters might need to bring some extra layers and the means to stay dry Thursday, as forecasts predict a wet, windy and cool day for Halloween.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, said the county would likely experience a system similar to the one that pushed through the area Friday and Saturday. He said this would probably include some gusty winds, steady rainfall and cool temperatures.
“We will have another pretty big system, kind of like what we just had Saturday, to come in Wednesday into Thursday,” Holland said. “We are looking at a big area of low pressure that will go from Texas up to the Great Lakes region, and that will have a cold front with it. We will get another 1 to 3 inches of rain probably, and we could have some thunderstorms with it; probably not anything bad, just your typical thunderstorms.”
Holland said there would likely be more strong winds accompanying the low pressure system. Over the weekend, he said that gusts reached between 30 and 40 mph.
“The real question is what time Thursday the rain will leave the county,” Holland said. “It could be Thursday morning, or it could be Thursday evening or Thursday night. So it is still a big question mark as to whether the kids will be getting wet trick-or-treating or not. It is going to be a very windy day on Thursday, and it is going to be fairly chilly.”
Holland said that the high for Thursday is expected to be around 60 degrees, but that temperatures around trick-or-treating time could fall to the mid to low 50s.
“Temperatures may be falling throughout the afternoon and evening,” he said. “By the time trick-or-treating hours come around, we could have temperatures in the 50 to 55-degree range, with a strong wind, will provide wind chills down into the 40s.”
Holland said it is still early in the week to know exactly what Thursday will look like, but he added that it wouldn’t be a bad idea for those trick-or-treating on Halloween to take some extra layers, and maybe an umbrella or two, depending on the winds.
“We will need to watch out for some lightning and we will need to watch out for when the rain leaves the county,” Holland said.
