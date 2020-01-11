MURRAY — By this morning, the Murray-Calloway County area could be facing a double whammy when it comes to weather threats.
Justin Holland of Murray, an official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah, said Friday that today is expected to bring both heavy rain, as well as very strong winds. And with this system moving through the area in a short time frame, there is not much time to circulate the word about it.
“We’re looking at a time frame of 6 to 11 a.m., somewhere along in there,” Holland said of the time when a squall line of thunderstorms and high winds is expected to form and march east. “The squall line will move pretty quickly, but, then, we will have a period of about four to six hours of heavy rain once the squall line moves through.
“That rain will come down very hard in a relatively short amount of time (between 2 and 3 inches), so I don’t expect any of our drains to be able to have enough time to recuperate. They will not be able to handle this much water this quickly, especially if we get a few thunderstorms to move over the same area.”
Holland said there is a possibility of severe storms with squall line and he is not ruling out a brief tornado or two, although that appears to be a slight possibility. A major tornado outbreak was expected Friday into the wee hours of today in nearby northern Arkansas, but conditions are not expected to be in place for such an outbreak in the Murray-Calloway area.
However, along with flash flooding (western Kentucky is under a flash flood watch all day today), Holland said another threat is for very high winds outside of thunderstorms. The NWS is expecting winds to reach as high as 45 to 50 mph from a low pressure system that will be just north of Murray.
These winds could cause power outages, as well as trees to fall, and Holland cautioned residents whose houses are close to trees to be on the alert throughout today.
“You will want to be spending your time on the lowest floor and away from windows, in case one of those trees decides to fall. You also don’t want to leave your car parked under a tree. You don’t need to be walking under trees (because of potential falling limbs) or flag poles or electric poles, stuff like that,” he said, also adding that the wind threat extends to highways as well. “You may hear of a few reports of semis being toppled over as they’re going down main highways.
“In fact, it was just a few weeks ago that there were reports of semis being blown over on the Tennessee River bridge down at Camden (Tennessee). That could happen here too.”
Holland also said a danger to this high-wind situation is, for winds outside of thunderstorms, the NWS will not issue warnings, as is done for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes. A wind advisory is in effect for today, but that is as far as the NWS can go, other than issuing advisories throughout the day.
