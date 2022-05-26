MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear and local elected officials celebrated with representatives from Hollobus Technologies Inc. Wednesday as the company announced it would be investing $2.25 million and creating 150 full-time jobs as it locates its headquarters in Murray.
According to a news release, the investment will locate the company’s head office, primary manufacturing operation and a research and development (R&D) facility at the former Briggs & Stratton location at 110 Main St. in Murray. “The project will build out the new Hollobus product line, which serves as an alternative to electrical cabling for major industrial projects and is designed to survive extreme water events,” the release said. “Hollobus leaders have partnered with Murray State University to establish a workforce pipeline and have expressed intent to focus hiring efforts on recently discharged military personnel from nearby Fort Campbell.”
During the public announcement in front of at least 150 attendees inside the facility, Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning wasn’t feeling well, and he was sad Manning couldn’t be there because he had worked so hard to get a new industry to move into the plant. Rogers recalled how a group of executives from Briggs & Stratton came to Murray in the spring of 2019 and told local officials they were planning to close either the Murray or Poplar Bluff, Missouri plant. The local EDC and the state tried to entice Briggs to stay with an incentive package, but that August, 628 employees learned they would be losing their jobs, Rogers said.
After local and state officials brought several companies to look at the plant and it didn’t meet their needs, Rogers heard from Manning that another company was interested in taking a tour.
“Ever since that time, this deal has been in the works, and finally today, an announcement gets to be made,” Rogers said.
After being introduced by Rogers, Beshear said one of the first calls he got after being elected in November 2019 was about the Briggs building, so he was very excited that everyone’s recruitment efforts had finally come to fruition. He said that after the pandemic, tornadoes, flooding, ice storms and inflation – and especially last week’s tragic loss of Calloway County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Cash – Murray and western Kentucky deserved a bit of good news.
“Hollobus is a major maker of key electrical power infrastructure components,” Beshear said. “It is investing right here in Murray. It is making a $2.25 million investment that is going to breathe new life into this facility, the former Briggs & Stratton building. And here’s the part that I always love, and one of the reasons that we do these announcements. We love monetary investments, but what we really love is the fact that companies like this put food on the tables of our families and provide a better future for those next generations.
“Hollobus has already committed to creating more than 150 full-time jobs for the people of Calloway County. These are good jobs. They pay on average $22 an hour, including benefits. Hollobus is bringing its main office, its primary manufacturing operation in its R&D facility right here to Murray. Think about the trust they’re putting in us.”
Beshear said Hollobus is a subsidiary of Canada Bay Superior Trade Systems, which manufactures “innovative electrical components that bridge the power grid to building site divide.” He said the company’s electric power distribution connectors are used in major industrial projects, and the Murray facility will be helping to make products that will be used in Boston’s water treatment facility, the Vancouver International Airport, British Columbia’s Rapid Transit Line and in New York City high-rises. He said Hollobus also takes its environmental impact seriously and “boasts a near-zero waste footprint.”
After Rogers introduced Hollobus President Martin Cox, Cox thanked the crowd and said he never expected such a strong turnout for the announcement. He thanked Manning and Joann Erwin at the EDC for sticking with Hollobus through good times and bad and having been “a fantastic rock for us to lean on through this journey,” as well as city and county officials.
“Murray has welcomed us beyond our business relationships; we’ve been welcomed as friends and ... near family, to be honest, and it is a fantastic feeling that we get from this community,” Cox said. “Hollobus is an exciting new venture. It’s actually a dream that I’ve had for many years that was able to (come) to fruition, and we hope to put Murray on the map as a birthplace of an industry-leading disrupter. What we do here is different than anyone else in the world, and it’s been known and it’s being seen and being rated by engineers worldwide.
“We’re excited to work with (retiring School of Engineering Director) Danny Claiborne and Murray State University recruiting local talent. All the products you see in front of you have been developed in conjunction with students, young engineers. We want people to think outside the box and we want people to be creative. We’re a different company that way. In the years to come, all of us need to contribute to the ongoing prosperity of this community and be an integral part of the Kentucky economy. We appreciate all the support we’ve been given so far, and the continued support that we’ll get from both the community and the government.”
Cox pointed to some of the products on display around the podium, saying it was a small sample of what the company would be producing at the Murray facility.
“Some of the products haven’t even been designed yet,” Cox said. “They’ll be designed here with local talent. The manager will be local talent, nothing is coming from overseas, nothing is coming from Canada to actually make this company run. It’s going to be run completely by Kentuckians.”
“We were initially attracted to Murray, Kentucky, because we were looking for a building in the mid-Southeast United States,” said Mihaela Adams, manager of global business development for Hollobus, in the news release. “After coming here and working with local officials, we are excited to be part of the Murray community and look forward to having great success here for many years.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes was out of town for the announcement, but said in the release, “As Calloway County Judge-Executive, I want to thank all of the many partners who have helped make this possible. As a lifelong resident of Calloway County, good jobs for our citizens have always been my top priority. I know that this company will grow and prosper and that our people will be a huge part of their success.”
Also in the release, Murray-Calloway EDC Chair David Graham noted the importance of the skilled jobs being created by the company’s investment.
“We, along with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and TVA, have been working on this project for a number of months,” Graham said. “We are proud to see the owners investing in the former Briggs facility to bring it new life for our community. The skills that will be needed by Hollobus are very familiar to our workforce and include precision metal work, welding and assembly, as well as other skills to be learned. We think the future is bright for Hollobus and its owners and pledge to continue doing all we can to assist in their – and our – ultimate success.”
