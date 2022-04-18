MURRAY — Dean Hood was not a member of the Boy Scouts, but he did have experience as a child with a similar group.
“I was an Indian Guide,” Murray State’s head football coach recalled last week, ahead of Tuesday’s appearance as keynote speaker for the 2022 Murray Area Friends of Scouting Luncheon at First United Methodist Church. “My dad was a leader (in their hometown of Ashtabula, Ohio) and I think it was very similar (to the Boy/Cub Scouts). They were using the outdoors as kind of a platform to teach kids values of obedience and hard work and being trustworthy, being reverent … those kinds of things. I was probably second or third grade back then.”
Now, as the leader of about 90 players — anywhere from an age range of 17 to perhaps 23 or 24, with the way college football rules have changed over the years, he said those values he learned as an Indian Guide are used every day with his team.
“We’re actually doing a lot of the same things with them. Here, we’re trying to train and raise up our guys,” he said, noting that, in this day and age, that has become quite a challenge. “Everything that is being thrown at kids now is about being ‘The’ man. Entitlement and all of this stuff is out there and, really, it’s everywhere.
“We’re more concerned with them being ‘A’ man and they seem to have bought into it. They’re hungry for wanting to be the best they can be in every area of their lives and they’re also appreciative when somebody is trying to help them. That’ss not always the case, so we’re really fortunate in our situation.”
He pointed to last Saturday, April 9, as Exhibit A of how his players conduct themselves. In the span of a few hours, they engaged in a pair of events that dripped of the values Hood described.
First, they gathered as one mass, each player taking a knee, near midfield at Roy Stewart Stadium, and all eyes were on Hood as he described how the Racer Football Alumni Association was about to present a donation to their program. Even before the large ceremonial check showed that they were receiving $40,000 for various needs, the players were excitedly hooping and hollering, out of appreciation of the RFAA’s efforts. Seconds later, every RFAA member, all former Murray State players, were either shaking hands or receiving hugs from their younger counterparts.
About an hour later, after the players had showered and changed into street clothes, they went as a group to a location in Murray and helped build a playground on behalf of CASA by the Lakes.
“We didn’t tell them to do it. They wanted to,” said Hood, obviously proud of his players’ acts of selfless behavior. “They truly are appreciative and grateful and that takes work. Gratitude is a very powerful emotion, but it’s not very durable. You know, we can be grateful for something, then, five minutes later, you’re beeping your horn and flipping somebody off because they took your parking spot. So it’s not very durable. You’ve got to work on it and be very intentional and our kids do work on it, understanding how truly blessed they are. They go out of their way to make sure people know that they are grateful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.